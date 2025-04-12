‘That’s The Fight’ – Jay Byrne Backs Gauranteed War to Steal Show

Jay Byrne is championing the Night of Champions’ chief support as a possible show stealer.

Byrne and his promotional outfit put on an all-Irish influenced bill at the National Stadium on Saturday night. An intriguing Irish title fight between Senan Kelly and Declan Geraghty headlines, three BUI Celtic title fights provide strong support and Sean Murray and Richie O’Leary contest a guaranteed all-action Irish bout.

Byrne, a former fighter, who via Paddy Gallagher, Craig O’Brien and Gerard Whitehouse has all Irish experience of his own, expects all the match-ups to deliver.

However, he is backing one pairing to steal the show.

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champ agrees with the feeling fight fans have about the meeting of Daniel O’Sullivan and Peter Carr.

“I think that’s the fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“Everyone I speak to is saying the same thing. It’s a, it’s a serious fight. Two really good guys, Two really nice men, different, different kind of people.

“Both of them like the fight. Daniel doesn’t take a back step. Peter doesn’t know how to take a backward step. So I think the the two are going to stand in the middle of the ring. It should be a war.”