Night of Champions – LIVE UNDERCARD UPDATES

We are set for a festival of domestic boxing in Dublin tonight.

JB Promotions promote a stacked 14-fight card at the famous National Stadium.

Of those 14 bouts, four are title fights, but there is action worthy of your interest right through the card.

Irish-boxing.com are ringside and will be providing live updates throughout the evening.

David Kennedy – Bahadur Karami

It’s Bombs away as the ‘The Bomber’ got the first Irish win of the evening.

David Kennedy and his game foe made sure the night got off to an entertaining start.

As flagged beforehand, Karami came to have a go and looked to have the Wexford man in trouble at the end of the first.

A shot left the home corner fighter sitting on the ropes, as he got to get up he seemed to go over on his ankle, took a knee and rose to semi-unsteady feet.

The Jonathan Lewins-trained fighter kept it long and straight in the second half to good effect and by the midway point of the third, Karami was being docked for continuously punching the back of the head.

The fourth proved entertaining with both toughing out and digging deep in an attempt to get the win.

In the end it was Kennedy who got the first victory via a 38-36 scoreline.

Cathal Crowley – Grant Dennis

Without the influence of the war loving Spike O’Sullivan is his corner, Crowley was patient, composed and boxed to Pascal Collins instructions early on.

The Cork super middleweight boxed behind a solid jab and picked his moments across the first two rounds. By the midway part of the third, and possibly because Dennis started to show some ambition, the 23-year-old began to sit down on some shots.

One spearing one two in particular delighted Mike Perez and excited a sizeable Cork contingent.

The Celtic Gym Warrior fighter moved through the gears across the next two and drew blood from the former English title challenger.

In the last Crowley knocked his opponents gumshield out but Dennis was not for stopping.

Crowley moves to 7-0 courtesy of a 59-55 win.

Lateef Bayo Alabi – Stefan Nicolae

Nicolae wasn’t in the mood to give the Tallaght man a warm welcome to the pros.

The away corner fighter came out swinging in wild fashion, making him hard to figure out. The Westside graduate stayed relaxed, landed a body shot that slowed his foe down, and sent him south to the canvas soon after.

Excitement levels were through the roof going into the second but Alabi followed Frank Stacey’s ‘compusure’ orders and boxed well. It led ot a beautiful slip left hand shaking his foe’s whiskers in the second.

Nicolae was on the canvas twice since but from slips rather than punches.

Alabi lost his shape a bit in the third and which prompted a clash of heads that saw the home fighter cut in his professional fight.

Possibly inspired by the cut, the southpaw boxed more off the back foot in the last, playing madator to the Romanian bull. Still, he pulled out a shot that dropped his foe. Rather than go for the kill, the new to the game pro finished the game showboating for the Stadium crowd happy to take his 40-34 victory.

Oisin Treacy – Octavian Gratii

Treacy wondered what Gratti he’d get in his xx pro fight. A big right hand landed in the first suggested he got the game one!

The Bray native wasn’t hurt but was in a fight and had to stay busy across the opening three to keep his foe at bay.

The JB Promotions man landed a beautifully timed uppercut at the start of the second but took a left hook soon after as another entertaining fight began to break out.

Treacy began put some distance between himself and his eager foe in the third and landed a stinging combo when his opponent did get in close.

A spin right hand then stumbled the away corner regular but he was still there and eager to scrap come the end of the round.

Just when it looked Treacy might be positioned to stamp his authority on proceedings, Gratti showed why he is one of the more respected journeymen on the circuit.

He made it scrappy, drew blood from Treacy, possibly with his head, and machine gunned to the body.

Tracey showed stomach for the fight and was on top, but was getting an extremely valuable workout.

The Wicklow man was managing to pierce his opponent’s guard in the final stanza despite but again Gratti responded and was ready for a last 30-second salvo against a bloodied Treacy.

The fight went to the cards and the JB Promotions man got a well deserved but hard earned 59-55 win.