‘Irish Boxing has Spoken’ – Boxing Vote Boosts Olympic Hopes

Irish Boxing has said a resounding Yes to constitutional reform, and to international federation dual membership – paving the way for LA 2028.

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, having won 19 of Team Ireland’s 42 medals, including Kellie Harrington’s unprecedented defence of her Tokyo 2020 gold at Paris 2024.

116 out of 117 clubs today voted in favour of removal of reference to IBA/AIBA from the Irish Athletic Boxing Association’s constitution, which then enabled a voted on dual membership with IBA and World Boxing. This second vote passed 117:116.

Chair of IABA’s Board of Directors, Niall O’Carroll, says “Irish Boxing has spoken today, and has chosen to be able to plot its own course. The removal of reference to IBA/AIBA in our constitution isn’t about any one international federation, its about clubs giving themselves the ability to choose. They’ve exercised that right for the first time today, voting to also affiliate with World Boxing. When clubs last voted on this in August 2023, there was concern about the international competition opportunities for underage boxers – that’s since been firmly addressed, with a full World Boxing calendar at confederation and global levels, across all age groups”.

Niall adds “The Olympics is the dream of every kid who walks in to any boxing club – but getting there needs high level international competition. For the last few years, our clubs have been constrained in the federations that they can work with at a grassroots level on a club-to-club basis. Many of those federations were long-standing partners. Those constraints have now been lifted, and our clubs, as well as our national teams, can travel to any federation in the world to train and compete. It’s a huge day for clubs, and for our federation”

IABA President, Anto Donnelly, says “I’ve been a coach for 32 years, with national and international champions. This is my proudest moment in boxing. We can move forward to a new era, where there are as many opportunities for boxers as is possible. That’ the key”

IABA has submitted an application to join World Boxing.