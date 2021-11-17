Minimum weight maximum damage – Kristina O’Hara McCafferty plots whirlwind takeover

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty is ready to follow three years of frustration with three years of happy success.

The Belfast fighter is adamant she will become the biggest name in boxing’s smallest weight class and will achieve unrivaled success in a quick three-year career.

The 25-year-old EU Youth gold, European Youth silver and Commonwealth silver medal winner was recently handed a debut date and will compete in the pro ring for the first time on November 26.

O’Hara McCafferty will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Dinner Show at the Doubletree by Hilton in Sheffield and is adamant she will take the first step along what will be a successful journey.

“I believe I’m the best at my weight, minimum weight, and over the next 3 years with the help of Unified Promotions, I’ll show that. As I often say ‘I fear no one and prepare for everyone’.

“Over the next three years, I’m hoping to take all I can get. I plan to work to the best of my ability and get as many titles and wins as I can. I’m ready for this new start and I’m so lucky to have the people I have to help me get there.” McCafferty told Irish-boxing.com before discussing having a fight in the pipeline for the first time in four years.

“It feels amazing to have a date. I can finally get into fight mode again. I’m taking all the correct steps to make sure I’m in tip-top for fight night.”

The positivity omitting from the now pro prospect is a big turnaround from the annoyance that marred the latter stages of the diminutive puncher’s amateur career, where she felt marginalized.

A mixture of a suspension, which was since lifted, and the pandemic ruined O’Hara McCafferty’s Olympic dream and saw her fall out of love with the sport. Indeed, there were times during that period the young mother considered hanging them up for good.

“There were times through the past three years I didn’t want to fight again. I lost the love for the sport. I just wanted to enjoy being a mum instead of an athlete when my son was born,” she adds before revealing what prompted her to fight on.

“I felt a desire to want to give him and his Dad the best life I can, and why not do it through something I’m actually good at.”

The Commonwealth Games medal winner hasn’t fought in nigh on four years but doesn’t believe that will prove an issue later this month. In fact, she is ready to jump straight in at the deep end if asked to.

“I’ve been out of the ring for four years but I feel confident we’re ticking all the boxes in the gym and outside the gym. I’m very fortunate to have my husband and parents.

“To be honest it doesn’t matter who’s in the opposite corner. We’ve left no stone unturned during this camp. We’ve had the best spars the best preparation, so we’re ready for anyone,” she adds before discussing the syle adjustments she has made ahead of her debut.

“I’ve changed a lot during this process. The transition from amateur to pro is huge, especially with my style of fighting. I think I will always be learning and adapting a more pro style.”