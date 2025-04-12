Daniel O’Sullivan Stops Carr to Become Two Time Champ

Daniel San proved himself a middleweight main man with a sensational win in the National Stadium tonight.

Daniel O’Sullivan became a two-weight BUI Celtic champion courtesy of Dublin derby victory.

The Blanch native but the breaks on Peter Carr’s rise and accelerated his way into domestic prominence with a stoppage win.

The 29-year-old set a high pace from the off, and although his opponent attempted to match him early on, he took over during the fifth.

Once he sensed blood in what turned out to be the last stanza, he was never not going to get his kill.

The wins means O’Sullivan, who was crowned by Irish Boxing royalty Steve Collins after the fight, is now a light middleweight and middleweight BUI Celtic Champion with two Irish scalps on his record. Impressive for a late to the game puincher who will now have Irish title aspirations.

As expected, neither had to go searching for the other.

O’Sullivan marched forward behind a high guard and looked to do more body work than the Pimp My Ride mechanics in the first stanza. The approach allowed Carr to drive home some stinging shots in an evenly matched round.

‘Daniel-San’ brought a stinging jab into play across the next two rounds and upped the tempo. The body work was still there, but it was two well-timed right hands that drew crowd response.

However, Carr still looked dangerous and had his moments, particularly at the end of the third.

Leather flew in the fourth as the war everyone predicted broke out. In possession stats parlance, O’Sullivan probably had more of the ball, but when it came to shots on target, it was a bit closer.

The Celtic Warrior looked the fitter, stronger, and more dangerous of the two just 10 seconds into the fifth. A stinging jab to the body made the Crumlin-trained boxer wince, and from that moment on, he took over.

The pressure became relentless, the shots more vicious, and he eventually secured a sensational stoppage win.

To Carr’s credit, he was firing shots and ready to go out on his shield. However, when O’Sullivan went for the kill after his opponent rose from the canvas, Carr’s team threw in the towel.