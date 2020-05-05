‘I’d love the Carl Frampton fight’ – Jono Carroll wants to fight ‘The Jackal’







Jono Carroll [18(4)-1(0)-1] admits he would LOVE to fight Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] .

It’s a fight that has been whispered about since news broke ‘The Jackal’ would be moving up to ‘King Kong’s’ weight to challenge for a world title in a third weight.

The Dubliner increased the noise in terms of the all Irish fight when speaking to IFL this week.

The Spain based southpaw admits he too was a bit tentative with regard to discussing the fight when it was first muted, but revealed he is warming to the prospect the more it’s talked about.

Indeed, the colourful boxer claims he is getting excited about a potential future fight.

“I’d love the Carl Frampton fight. I think the atmosphere would be electric, it would just be amazing,” Carroll told IFL TV

“That is a fight I am really looking at and I don’t know why. A fan mentioned it to me and straight away I was like ‘oh that would be a good one’. It was just staying in my head and it was starting to manifest and everyone is talking about it now.

“We are both big draws and we are both big names in Ireland at the minute. It would sell out the SSE or Windsor Park, so it makes business sense as well,” he adds before increasing the excitement levels.

“I think it would be a fantastic fight and the more I am talking about the more excited I get. I am excited for that fight and up for that fight, it could be amazing.”

Frampton has history and WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring on his mind.

The Belfast fighter will attempt to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion if he beats the American.

The fight is agreed but on hold for now, as the Top Rank duo await for boxing to resume before confirming plans.

When the fight does take place Carroll believes former two weight world champion Frampton will emerge victorious, which could open up a pathway to the first all Irish world title fight.

“I think Frampton wins it,” adds Carroll. “I don’t think Herring is that good. Don’t get me wrong he is alright, he is a world champion, so obviously he is good, but I think Carl has the advantage with his experience and his hand speed is better to.

“I just hope the size doesn’t play too much of a big part. Herring is very big super featherweight and Carl is coming up a weight.”

While a fight with his fellow MTK super feather is desirable it definitely won’t be next. Still the Finglas entertainer has big fight aspirations and after defeating Scott Quigg only wants high profile opposition moving forward.

“I can only see myself in big fights from now on. I don’t need that experience anymore.

“I think I have gained that experience with the world title fight. I think I am ready for the world stage now, so give me anyone and I am prepared. It’s going to be more or less what MTK can come up.

“What ever champions are willing to fight me then that’s what we will take. We only want big names at this stage.”