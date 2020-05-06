Spike O’Sullivan in contention for Independence Day world title shot







Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] is in the frame for an Independence Day world title shot according to trainer and manager Paschhal Collins.

The Cork light middleweight this week revealed he would fight WBO champion Patrick Teixeira [31(22)-1(1)] when boxing resumes.

There has been no official confirmation and it seems no agreement has been made or signed, but it has been discussed and it’s one both parties are open to.

Both fighters also have a working relationship with Golden Boy making it an easy fight to organise.

Speaking to Bernard O’Neill in the Cork Echo Pascal Collins revealed the fight has been discussed and it’s possible it could play out this summer.

The Brazilian, who saw an April voluntary defence cancelled, is set to trade leather in Florida on July 4 and ‘Spike’ could well populate the opposite corner.

“The fight with Spike and this guy has been mentioned. Teixeira was to make a voluntary defence of his title, that should have happened in April. That was cancelled, but I think that fight is all gone now,” said coach Collins.

“I don’t know if they rescheduled or looked for another date for that, but it seems like that fight itself might be gone.”

“I think they’ll be looking for a new opponent. I discussed this as a possibility, and I know they are going to do a show on July 4 in Florida.”

“I’m saying if they don’t have anyone to headline that, we’re willing to fight Teixeira for the title.””

Some have suggest surprise with regard to O’Sullivan getting a tilt on the back of a defeat to former Dennis Hogan foe, but that fight played out at 160lbs and the Cork fighter has looked impressive at 154lbs.

Collins suggests it’s a weight the Mahon favourite should have fought at sooner, but reveals all the big opportunities came at middleweight.

“Spike’s fought all the big fights. We’ve discussed this for a long time. He’s fought all bigger men,” added Collins, who also coaches Niall Kennedy, Ray Moylette, Craig O’Brien and Rhys Moran.

“We decided after the David Lemieux fight to fight at junior middleweight. This is your weight, make your name, make a few bob.”

“Top fights can be made as easy as you and me on the phone having a conversation. Sit down and show us the numbers.”

“During all this coronavirus, Spike has been training; he’s been tipping away. We can hit the ground running. He can do it.”