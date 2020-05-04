Spike O’Sullivan confirms world title shot







Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] claims he will challenge for a world title once boxing resumes.

The Cork light middleweight had been told by Golden Boy he would be handed a world title eliminator on the undercard of Saul Canelo Alvarez’s proposed May 2 Las Vegas return.

Before that card was canceled due to the current pandemic, O’Sullivan was convinced he would compete in a world title eliminator at 154lbs.

However, in recent weeks he has been hinting that a much coveted and long sought after world title shot could be on the cards.

Speaking on social media last night the 35-year-old suggested that was the case and revealed he would fight Patrick Teixeira [31(22)-1(1)] for his WBO light middleweight title once things return to normal.

O’Sullivan was last seen in action in January as he took on former WBO light middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia in Texas.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter moved back to middleweight to take on the name and top a DAZN broadcast bill.

It initially appeared that it was the ever game and always entertaining fighters last big time chance.

However, a solid performance in defeat aligned with the fact he had been impressing down at light middleweight prior to the 160lbs return, means the Mahon native remains on the world title track.

There was talk of a possible fight Teixeira in the aftermath of the Munguia defeat.

The Brazilian is Golden Boy aligned so the fight appears easy to make.

It has to be noted that before the current pandemic the champion was said to have mandatory obligations.

It could be that those obligation may still have to be met. Considering travel may be limited for some time, Teixeira may make a defence in America and Spike could challenge him later in the year if he emerges unscathed.

Speaking earlier this year the Mahon man explained:

“I thought I’d get a shot at him (Teixeira), but he has a mandatory defence,” Spike said earlier in the year.

“They’re telling me I’ll get an International title shot at light-middle. He’s (Teixeira) is promoted by Golden Boy and I would get to fight him if he comes through the mandatory.”