NEW: The Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series (FIBSS)







We don’t have any ‘real’ boxing on at the moment – and won’t for some time – so we’ve decided to get creative.

Fire up your imaginations and get ready for the Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series where we pit fighters from these shores against each other in eight-man tournaments.

Who wins? You decide!

Borrowing from the hugely successful World Boxing Super Series, each weekend we will run a fantasy tournament with a random draw, quarters, semis, and a grand final,

Polls for each ‘fight’ will be run on our Twitter account and our followers will choose the winner.

–

First up we are going to go with the Irish amateur middleweight golden generation of the 21st Century.

Eight Irish boxers have won major Senior medals at middleweight since the turn of the millennium and tomorrow we will pit them all against each other in a day-long tournament.

Our competitors in the inaugural Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series are:

Steven Donnelly

Middleweight Honours: 1 Commonwealth Games bronze.

–

Andy Lee

Middleweight Honours: 3 Irish Senior titles, Olympian, 1 European bronze, 1 EU silver.

–

Michael Nevin

Middleweight Honours: 1 Irish Senior titles, 1 European Games bronze.

–

Eamonn O’Kane

Middleweight Honours: 1 European bronze, 1 Commonwealth Games gold.

–

Darren O’Neill

Middleweight Honours: 4 Irish Senior titles, Olympian, 1 European silver, 1 EU gold.

–

Michael O’Reilly

Middleweight Honours: 3 Irish Senior titles, Olympic qualification, 1 European Games gold, 1 EU silver.

–

Jason Quigley

Middleweight Honours: 1 Irish Senior title, 1 World silver, 1 European gold, 1 European U23 gold.

–

Darren Sutherland (RIP)

Middleweight Honours: 3 Irish Senior titles, Olympic bronze, 2 EU gold.

–

–

The schedule for the virtual boxing marathon is as follows (all time Irish time):

12:00 noon – Random Draw

12:30pm – 2:30pm – Quarter-Finals

3:00pm – 5:00pm – Semi-Finals

6:00pm – 8:00pm – Grand Final

–

The Method of Victory in each fantasy bout will be determined by the margin between the two in the public vote.

1%-10% – Split-Decision win

11%-40% – Unanimous-Decision win

41% – Knockout win

We will be posting a live blog tomorrow to allow you to follow along all the action.

Get involved by including #FIBSS in you tweets. Let us know who you have voted for, your thoughts on the fights and how the styles would match-up, and which weight classes and scenarios you want to see next.