Cringeworthy- Conor McGregor shivers when he watches back Floyd Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] admits he cringes when watching back footage of his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather [50(27)-0].

The two weight UFC world champion returned to boxing for the first time since his amateur days at Crumlin BC back in August of 2017.

‘The Notorious’ surprised most by last 10 rounds with the former pound for pound king, although there are some who suggest he was somewhat carried in a fight that generated record breaking money.

Still it was a performance that trumped what was expected and indeed predicted from those within the boxing world, yet a display the fighter himself doesn’t like watching back.

”I actually look at the Mayweather [fight], the shots on the bag and the way I was punching and I actually can’t even watch that,” explained McGregor.

“I shiver when I see the way I was throwing my punches back then. I just wasn’t sitting right on them, just floating through the air.

“Now I’m getting into positions and sitting in. Got to go through everything to learn, to truly learn. Experience is the best teacher of all.”

McGregor has since spent more time down in Crumlin working with Phil Sutcliffe and brought in his old amateur coach as part of his backroom team for his return to UFC on January gone, a 40 second win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Another UFC fight looks to be next on the agenda, but there are talks of potential boxing matches.

A Mayweather rematch has been mentioned, former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi has been vocal about his desire to settle his differences with the Dublin in the ring and Manny Pacquioa has been name dropped by the southpaw.

The ‘Pac Man’ fight looks the more likely, but it’s one New Yorker Malignaggi advises against.

“I think Manny Pacquiao obliterates McGregor in one round,” said Malignaggi. “McGregor will have advantages of bringing money to the table, but I think he values his name. If he’s going to fight either of us in a boxing match, he’ll be exposed.”

