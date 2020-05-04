The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (May 2020 Update)
Yes, we know that there have been very few fights since the last update – and there probably won’t be any more for a good while.
However, BoxRec.com have changed their rankings algorithm meaning there are some massive moves in the Irish pound-for-pound list.
Big movers include Jono Carroll, TJ Doheny, and Conor Coyle.
Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of May 2nd 2020
February rankings in brackets
RE = Re-Entry
NE = New Entry
MEN’S
1 (1) – Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] – Featherweight
2 (10) – Jono Carroll [18(4)-1(0)-1] – Super Featherweight
3 (8) – Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
4 (3) – James Tennyson [26(22)-3(3)] – Lightweight
5 (4) – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] – Light Middleweight
6 (9) – Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight
7 (11) – David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] – Super Bantamweight
8 (5) – Gary O’Sullivan [29(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight
9 (7) – Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] – Middleweight
10 (14) – Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] – Middleweight
11 (6) – Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] – Featherweight
12 (12) – Sean McComb [10(5)-0] – Lightweight
13 (16) – Paddy Gallagher [16(10)-6(0)] – Welterweight
14 (15) – Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight
15 (2) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-2(0)] – Super Bantamweight
16 (13) – Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
17 (23) – Gary Cully [10(5)-0] – Lightweight
18 (18) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(0)] – Featherweight
19 (26) – Lewis Crocker [11(6)-0] – Welterweight
20 (31) – Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0] – Light Middleweight
21 (17) – Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-2(2)] – Lightweight
22 (37) – Connor Coyle [12(5)-0] – Middleweight
23 (20) – Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight
24 (25) – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] – Middleweight
25 (32) – Rohan Daté [12(9)-0-1] – Welterweight
26 (21) – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] – Super Featherweight
27 (27) – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-1(1)-1] – Middleweight
28 (36) – Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] – Heavyweight
29 (33) – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
30 (29) – Eric Donovan [11(7)-0] – Featherweight
31 (24) – Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight
32 (50) – Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] – Light Heavyweight
33 (35) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight
34 (43) – Victor Rabei [8(2)-0] – Light Welterweight
35 (28) – Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Featherweight
36 (30) – Craig O’Brien [11(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight
37 (38) – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] – Lightweight
38 (42) – Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2] – Middleweight
39 (34) – Padraig McCrory [10(4)-0] – Super Middleweight
40 (49) – Aaron McKenna [10(6)-0] – Welterweight
41 (19) – John O’Donnell [33(11)-3(2)] – Welterweight
42 (22) – Dylan Moran [13(6)-1(1)] – Welterweight
43 (40) – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] – Light Middleweight
44 (39) – Carl McDonald [6(0)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight
45 (62) – Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] – Welterweight
46 (64) – Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] – Super Featherweight
47 (45) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight
48 (57) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Super Middleweight
49 (46) – Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight
50 (48) – Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)] – Bantamweight
51 (71) – Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight
52 (54) – Mick Hennessy Jr [3(0)-0-1] – Middleweight
53 (72) – Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Featherweight
54 (41) – Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] – Middleweight
55 (51) – Gearoid Clancy [10(2)-7(1)] – Light Welterweight
56 (69) – Jake Hanney [5(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight
57 (47) – Liam Gaynor [5(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight
58 (53) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
59 (55) – John Joyce [7(4)-1(0)] – Welterweight
60 (73) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-4(3)] – Super Middleweight
61 (60) – Lee Reeves [4(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight
62 (58) – Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] – Light Welterweight
63 (56) – Vladimir Belujsky [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*
64 (78) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
65 (76) – Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] – Welterweight
66 (52) – Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] – Welterweight
67 (77) – Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] – Lightweight
68 (RE) – Mathew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
69 (61) – Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] – Featherweight
70 (92) – Ryan O’Rourke [3(0)-0] – Welterweight
71 (86) – Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)] – Super Middleweight
72 (RE) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight
73 (74) – Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight
74 (70) – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] – Light Welterweight
75 (63) – John Joyce [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
76 (65) – Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] – Lightweight
77 (82) – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight
78 (68) – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
79 (59) – Cillian Reardon [6(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
80 (79) – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight
81 (87) – Randal Barlow [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
82 (66) – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0] – Welterweight
83 (84) – Aiden Metcalfe [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
84 (98) – James Lynch [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
85 (80) – Dee Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight
86 (93) – Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
87 (67) – Ciaran McVarnock [10(3)-0-1] – Super Featherweight
88 (102) – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0] – Lightweight
89 (97) – Stephen Webb [1(0)-1(1)] – Lightweight
90 (85) – Terry Maughan [10(0)-8(6)-3] – Light Middleweight
91 (83) – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
92 (90) – Alec Bazza [0-47(8)-3] – Light Welterweight
93 (89) – James Power [5(4)-0] – Lightweight*
94 (75) – Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] – Bantamweight
95 (81) – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0] – Cruiserweight
96 (95) – Jamie Douglas [1(1)-0] – Super Featherweight
97 (91) – Matthew Tinker [2(2)-0] – Light Heavyweight
98 (94) – Nathan Watson [1(1)-0] – Welterweight
99 (88) – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight
100 (99) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight
101 (104) – Joe Ward [0-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight
102 (101) – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)] – Cruiserweight
103 (103) – Oisin O’Donovan [0-1(0)] – Cruiserweight
* = Full record not on BoxRec
WOMEN’S
1 (1) – Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] – Lightweight
2 (4) – Siobhán O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight
3 (6) – Cathy McAleer [3(1)-0] – Super Flyweight
4 (2) – Lynn Harvey [5(4)-2(1)] – Minnimumweight
5 (5) – Katelynn Phelan [3(0)-0] – Welterweight