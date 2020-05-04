The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (May 2020 Update)







Yes, we know that there have been very few fights since the last update – and there probably won’t be any more for a good while.

However, BoxRec.com have changed their rankings algorithm meaning there are some massive moves in the Irish pound-for-pound list.

Big movers include Jono Carroll, TJ Doheny, and Conor Coyle.

Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of May 2nd 2020

February rankings in brackets

RE = Re-Entry

NE = New Entry

MEN’S

1 (1) – Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] – Featherweight

2 (10) – Jono Carroll [18(4)-1(0)-1] – Super Featherweight

3 (8) – Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

4 (3) – James Tennyson [26(22)-3(3)] – Lightweight

5 (4) – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] – Light Middleweight

6 (9) – Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

7 (11) – David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] – Super Bantamweight

8 (5) – Gary O’Sullivan [29(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight

9 (7) – Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] – Middleweight

10 (14) – Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] – Middleweight

11 (6) – Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] – Featherweight

12 (12) – Sean McComb [10(5)-0] – Lightweight

13 (16) – Paddy Gallagher [16(10)-6(0)] – Welterweight

14 (15) – Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight

15 (2) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-2(0)] – Super Bantamweight

16 (13) – Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

17 (23) – Gary Cully [10(5)-0] – Lightweight

18 (18) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(0)] – Featherweight

19 (26) – Lewis Crocker [11(6)-0] – Welterweight

20 (31) – Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0] – Light Middleweight

21 (17) – Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-2(2)] – Lightweight

22 (37) – Connor Coyle [12(5)-0] – Middleweight

23 (20) – Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight

24 (25) – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] – Middleweight

25 (32) – Rohan Daté [12(9)-0-1] – Welterweight

26 (21) – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] – Super Featherweight

27 (27) – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-1(1)-1] – Middleweight

28 (36) – Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] – Heavyweight

29 (33) – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

30 (29) – Eric Donovan [11(7)-0] – Featherweight

31 (24) – Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight

32 (50) – Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] – Light Heavyweight

33 (35) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight

34 (43) – Victor Rabei [8(2)-0] – Light Welterweight

35 (28) – Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Featherweight

36 (30) – Craig O’Brien [11(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight

37 (38) – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] – Lightweight

38 (42) – Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2] – Middleweight

39 (34) – Padraig McCrory [10(4)-0] – Super Middleweight

40 (49) – Aaron McKenna [10(6)-0] – Welterweight

41 (19) – John O’Donnell [33(11)-3(2)] – Welterweight

42 (22) – Dylan Moran [13(6)-1(1)] – Welterweight

43 (40) – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] – Light Middleweight

44 (39) – Carl McDonald [6(0)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight

45 (62) – Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] – Welterweight

46 (64) – Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] – Super Featherweight

47 (45) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight

48 (57) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Super Middleweight

49 (46) – Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight

50 (48) – Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)] – Bantamweight

51 (71) – Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight

52 (54) – Mick Hennessy Jr [3(0)-0-1] – Middleweight

53 (72) – Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Featherweight

54 (41) – Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] – Middleweight

55 (51) – Gearoid Clancy [10(2)-7(1)] – Light Welterweight

56 (69) – Jake Hanney [5(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight

57 (47) – Liam Gaynor [5(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight

58 (53) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

59 (55) – John Joyce [7(4)-1(0)] – Welterweight

60 (73) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-4(3)] – Super Middleweight

61 (60) – Lee Reeves [4(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight

62 (58) – Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] – Light Welterweight

63 (56) – Vladimir Belujsky [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*

64 (78) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

65 (76) – Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] – Welterweight

66 (52) – Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] – Welterweight

67 (77) – Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] – Lightweight

68 (RE) – Mathew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

69 (61) – Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] – Featherweight

70 (92) – Ryan O’Rourke [3(0)-0] – Welterweight

71 (86) – Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)] – Super Middleweight

72 (RE) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight

73 (74) – Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight

74 (70) – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] – Light Welterweight

75 (63) – John Joyce [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

76 (65) – Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] – Lightweight

77 (82) – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight

78 (68) – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

79 (59) – Cillian Reardon [6(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

80 (79) – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight

81 (87) – Randal Barlow [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

82 (66) – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0] – Welterweight

83 (84) – Aiden Metcalfe [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

84 (98) – James Lynch [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

85 (80) – Dee Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight

86 (93) – Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

87 (67) – Ciaran McVarnock [10(3)-0-1] – Super Featherweight

88 (102) – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0] – Lightweight

89 (97) – Stephen Webb [1(0)-1(1)] – Lightweight

90 (85) – Terry Maughan [10(0)-8(6)-3] – Light Middleweight

91 (83) – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

92 (90) – Alec Bazza [0-47(8)-3] – Light Welterweight

93 (89) – James Power [5(4)-0] – Lightweight*

94 (75) – Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] – Bantamweight

95 (81) – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0] – Cruiserweight

96 (95) – Jamie Douglas [1(1)-0] – Super Featherweight

97 (91) – Matthew Tinker [2(2)-0] – Light Heavyweight

98 (94) – Nathan Watson [1(1)-0] – Welterweight

99 (88) – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight

100 (99) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight

101 (104) – Joe Ward [0-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight

102 (101) – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)] – Cruiserweight

103 (103) – Oisin O’Donovan [0-1(0)] – Cruiserweight

* = Full record not on BoxRec

WOMEN’S

1 (1) – Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] – Lightweight

2 (4) – Siobhán O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

3 (6) – Cathy McAleer [3(1)-0] – Super Flyweight

4 (2) – Lynn Harvey [5(4)-2(1)] – Minnimumweight

5 (5) – Katelynn Phelan [3(0)-0] – Welterweight