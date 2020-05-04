‘Never again’ – John Joyce won’t change his style for any future opponent







John Joyce [7(4)-1(0)] won’t change for anyone every again.

The Lucan fighter revealed he tried to make adjustments to his usual approach going into his last fight and believes it cost him dear.

The Solider stepped up to domestic level when he took on Cork’s Noel Murphy in Boston in March of 2019.

The come forward pressure fighter felt he had to be more refined as he progressed past journey man level and as a result attempted to box clever.

He claims the tactic backfired and played a part in him visiting the canvas in the first round. The Tony Davitt coached and managed fighter did respond well and made the final bell quite comfortably, but lost the fight. He admits he may have taken the challenge to soon, but does believe his tactics played apart.

“I think that fight came too soon for me” remarked Joyce when speaking to the Tallaght Echo.

“I had hounded my coach into taking it, but I definitely learned a lot about myself after that.

“The main thing I learned was that I would never again change my style. I was trying to box clever against a more experienced fighter.

“I’m a go-forward inside fighter and I got put on my arse in the first round when I was caught on the outside and that’s something I won’t do again” he insisted.

Joyce has had to wait a long time to return to winning ways. A stint in the Lebanon meant he was out of the ring for the remainder of last year. He had hoped to return this summer only for COVID 19 to ruin those plans.

The added delay has only added to Joyce’s hunger and he is itching to get back into the ring.

“I got back from Lebanon in November and the week after I was back in training.

“I just want to get back in the ring, but I’ll have to wait until this [the Covid 19 threat] is all over. I’m more hungry to get back now that I can’t box” he continued.

“While I wasn’t getting any sparring over there, I was still getting in good combat runs and gym work” he explained.

“I was back straight into it with Tony in St Catherine’s and Celtic Warriors. I’ve been there [Warriors] for the past three years and I love it.”