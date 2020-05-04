‘Back with a bang’ – Eddie Hearn discusses possible Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano dates







Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano will be one of the fights to end the current boxing drought explains Eddie Hearn.

The pair were due to partake in ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ in Manchester on this bank holiday weekend, only for the clash and card to fall fowl to the current pandemic.

July 4 was then slated in as a rescheduled date for a card that is to be topped by the heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Announcing that date has proved premature and it doesn’t look like boxing in the UK will be back until late July at the earliest.

The Matchroom boss has spoken about trying to do something different behind closed doors and admits the mega clash and card – which James Tennyson was initially scheduled to fight for the British title on – won’t take place in front of a live crowd.

Speaking on The Boxing Show on Sky Sports, Hearn said of Taylor vs Serrano “I will try to make it happen on the Whyte vs Povetkin card somehow, somewhere, some way.”

“I can tell you that Whyte vs Povetkin is one of the fights we are planning to stage in the early part of the return.

“It will take place behind closed doors, I don’t know how we’re going to do it but we’ll do it.

“We have to come back with a bang and Whyte against Povetkin is a fight, along with Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano, that we will see at the end of July or early August.”

While the heavyweights will top the card, Hearn is more than aware of the draw of Taylor. He has helped her transform the professional side of women’s boxing and now hails her as one of the biggest names in the sport regardless of gender.

“It’s the biggest fight in women’s boxing. Looking at the achievements of Taylor and the growth of women’s boxing? It’s incredible.

“She is pound-for-pound one of the biggest superstars in the sport.”