Amanda Serrano’s coach gives Katie Taylor April update

A frustrated Amanda Serrano may not be around for too much longer, but the ‘Real Deal’ should be around long enough to fight Katie Taylor in April according to her manager and coach Jordan Maldonado.

The seven weight world boxing champion wasn’t shy about expressing her disappointment after the cancellation of the Combates America planned event in Puerto Rico.

The Brooklyn based proud Puerto Rican was scheduled to fight in an MMA clash on January 25 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, but was left frustrated when the card and event was cancelled.

The 31-year-old dual talent took to Twitter to express her disappointment and air her frustrations, indeed she went as far as to hint she may retire for combat sport.

However, Maldonado, who is Serrano’s coach and manager, claims she will return to the boxing ring before the month is out to set up a historic fight with Katie Taylor in April.

Serrano looks set to trade leather on the Matchroom Boxing USA, Miami, January 30 card which will be topped by Demetruis Andrade’s WBO world title defence against Ballyfermot’s Luke Keeler.

Register victory on that card and the much decorated fighter is certain to fight Taylor in what would be the first ever Madison Square Garden female headlined bill.

“We are working to include Amanda on a boxing card on January 30 in Miami (Florida) so that the next fight is against Katie Taylor in April,” said Jordan Maldonado, manager and coach of Serrano, to Carlos Gonzalez of Primera Hora.

Team Taylor have talked positively about the Serrano match up of late and it is clear the Brooklyn based name is top of their next fight wish list.

Indeed, it’s a bout the fans are intrigued to witness and one that could further raise the profile of a growing female fight scene.

It seems a peak time for the sport, particularly for those like Serrano who have toiled for so long, yet her manager suggests the Taylor fight could be the multi weight world champs last.

“Amanda is super disappointed. She is 31 years old and basically has have achieved everything that can be done.”

“We have achieved all the goals. She sacrifices a lot, for her there was no Christmas or New Year. Her participation in Combates America has been canceled and this breaks her heart for the sacrifices that she made. I can’t guarantee that [fans] will see much more of Amanda. If things go well, then we are going to be given those two fights or we will officially talk about the retreat.”