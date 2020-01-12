Punch Stats – check out O’Sullivan v Munguia Compubox stats

It was bullish and brave from Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan in Texas on Saturday night, but ultimately he was beaten by the better man in the first DAZN bill topper of 2020.

The Cork fighter was eventually pulled out by his corner in the eleventh having given everything he had for just over half an hour against Jaime Munguia.

He instantly and quite possibly instinctively disagreed with his corner after he seen the towel was thrown in, but the punch stats shared after proceedings suggest Pascal Collins was more than right to put his man’s safety first.

Despite testing the chin of the Mexican in the early rounds the Leesider didn’t look like he had enough in the tank to pull out a stoppage in the twelfth – and the punch stats suggest that despite a brave innings he wasn’t going to win on the cards particularly after suffering a knockdown in the penultimate round.

Munguia outlanded O’Sullivan 292-122 in total punches, including 239-100 in power punches over the 10 and a bit rounds.

Interestingly enough the middleweight debutant also threw a career high 319 jabs in the win, which suggests either his new coach Erik Morales wants him to set up his back hand more, or he was wary of going all out toe to toe with a puncher like O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan was busier than the former undefeated WBO light middleweight world champion in rounds two and four, but was out punched by the improved 23-year-old for the most part.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter wouldn’t have been upset with regard to being done on volume as he was hoping to land big at one stage in the belief that would change the course of the fight.

However, when he did land that right hand unfortunately for him it found the target at the tail end of two separate rounds – and while some will ask what effect that might have had if the fight was at light middle, Munguia although rattled took the shots relatively well.

Check out Compubox’s punch stats for the fight below:

Jaime Munguia vs. Spike O'Sullivan – CompuBox Punch Stats – https://t.co/7mPefTsFin pic.twitter.com/bOwYkZCihE — Boxing News Now (@Boxing_NewsNow) January 12, 2020