Weight change as Craig O’Brien closes in on American return

Craig O’Brien [11(1)-2(1)] looks set to move down the scales in a bid to move up the boxing ladder.

Irish-boxing.com understands that ‘The Iron’ will return to the ring in April in Boston as he looks to return to winning ways post his Kieron Conway reverse.

O’Brien will also move down to welterweight as he attempts to make a more serious mark on the game.

The Dubliner has impressed as a light middleweight winning the BUI Celtic and Irish titles at 154lbs.

The Inner City fighter also got chances to make serious impressions and break past Irish domestic level, but suffered defeats in two Sky Sports broadcast fights.

He showed flashes of quality, but was ultimately stopped by Anthony Fowler in the Summer of 2018 and December of last year was out pointed by Conway in a close enough fight where he certainly didn’t look out of his dept.

Since that reverse the decision has been made to move down to welterweight, a division populated by the likes Aaron McKenna, Lewis Crocker, Keane McMahon, Dylan Moran, John Joyce, Lee Reeves and others.

However, The Pascal Collins trained fighter will be looking to spread his wings and make a mark Stateside.

O’Brien looks set to benefit ala Spike O’Sullivan, Ray Moylette and Niall Kennedy from Collin’s link to Murphys Boxing and could become a more regular participant on their shows.

The ‘Iron’ has fought in America previously under the Murphy’s banner beating Antonio Chaves Fernandez in last March at Melrose.

The skilled fighter spent last week in America alongside Spike O’Sullivan ahead of his fight with Jaime Munguia and seems to have been told he has a slot on a card in American in April.

Speaking after his last fight, O’Brien claimed he felt he was at the same level of some of the big light middleweight names domestically in Britain.

It may be the case that he and his team believe a move down the scales may help him be victorious and not just competitive they next time a step up change emerges.

There wasn’t a lot between us. I’m at that level,” O’Brien told Irish-boxing.com.

“To be honest it does give you a boost in confidence. I deffo do feel I’m at that level now.”