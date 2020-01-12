Logo



Watch: Highlights of Spike O’Sullivan versus Jaime Munguia

January 12, 2020
Not many in Ireland could see it, but Spike O’Sullivan put in an admirable performance against Jaime Munguia in Texas last night.

No TV channel in Ireland or the UK has picked up O’Sullivan’s middleweight fight with the former 154lbs champ.

Additionally, there was no legal streams online available, with even PPV outlet fite.tv didn’t carry the bout, meaning a host of fight fans are trawling Youtube for footage today.

Thankfully DAZN have put together a highlight package and you can see in flashes of how the Cork man performed.

The coverage possibly doesn’t do O’Sullivan justice. He hurt Munguia at the end of both the second and third rounds and there were some who had him up on the cards going into the second half of the fight.

It was a return to middleweight for O’Sullivan who dropped to light middle following his stoppage defeat versus David Lemieux in September 2018. 154lbs is certainly a more natural weight for the Leesider who was outsized in Texas, but the opportunity was one he could not pass up – and he did play a part in an entertaining fight.

The defeat sees O’Sullivan drop to 30(21)-4(3) and, having taken plenty good and bad from boxing, his next move is unsure.

