Introducing Aaron O’Reilly – ‘I’m not afraid to call out big name fighters’







Aaron O’Reilly is determined to become a notable fixture on the Irish boxing scene.

The new pro comes from an MMA background and having enjoyed success there is targeting something similar in the boxing world.

As well as winning a Wako world title, Reilly is a pro K1 Irish champion at 63.5kgs and a 5 Nations champ at the same weight.

Reilly has been a fixture of the St Michael’s Gym in Inchicore, where he has been a sparring partner for the likes of fellow new pro Ryan O’Rourke and BUI Celtic champion Victor Rabei – and now he feels he is ready to switch codes.

“I just feel it’s the right time,” he told Irish-boxing.com when asked about turning pro.

“It’s something I have wanted to do for a long time. I have always wanted to box. I felt there is not that much opportunities in the k1/Muay Thai.”

Reilly has a reputation as a no frills no nonsense competitor and he suggests he will bring that attitude to the domestic game.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter is promising entertainment and atmosphere when he trades leather. The new to the scene pro also comes in with little respect for names.

“I can’t wait to get in and fight. it’s gonna be a completely different atmosphere to what I’m usually use to but I’m excited! Anyone that knows me, knows I bring a atmosphere to a fight. I’m exciting and I don’t go hiding from anyone. I’m not afraid to call out big name fighters either.”

The St Michael’s Inchicore fighter was meant to debut on the Waterford card originally scheduled for May 9.

The teen remains keen to get going when boxing resumes and suggests he wants to be kept busy.

“We have nothing planned yet, but I can’t wait to get in the ring and get active.

“I turned pro in K1 when I was 17 and I have 10 pro fights with in a space of two years. I tried to fight as regularly as I could.

“I have been pro Irish champion so I know what it takes. I have the dedication and drive to get there.

“I wouldn’t say I’d move faster than other pros but I know what it takes to be in there with the best. I’m no stranger to the late nights and early mornings. You cant afford to be half committed in this game. I feel it’s all or nothing and you have constantly be ready,” he adds before discussing the transition with regard to changing code.

“The transition? .. I think I will find it alright to be honest, I don’t feel like I’m second to anybody. I know I have a lot of work a head of me but I’m willing to do it, I’m excited for the future.”