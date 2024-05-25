A Step Closer – Jamie Conlan wades in on Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan

A Paddy Donovan victory in Leeds tonight would move us a step closer to THE fight to be made for Irish boxing and an all-Irish fight that would make the world sit up and take note, according to Jamie Conlan.

Donovan has been linked to Lewis Crocker since they both shared the same fight card in Belfast in January – and it’s a fight former world title challenger Conlan likes.

The Conlan Boxing boss man believes it’s the best all-Irish fight that can be made and argues it should happen before this year is done.

Debate after both won at the Ulster Hall early this year surrounded around whether or not it should happen next or be allowed to simmer.

Why wait seemed to the thinking of Eddie Hearn and the powers that be in Matchroom but Conlan, who manages ‘The Croc’, believes it was wise to let both have one more fight at least.

If Donovan beats Lewis Ritson on the Taylor – Catterall two card tonight and Crocker beats Connah Walker in Birmingham next month, Conlan believes the trigger should be pulled.

“If both lads win this is the fight for Irish boxing,” he told Irish-boxing.com before explaining why it was wise to wait.

“It was probably right not to have it next [after they both fought in January]. Paddy Donovan gets a test against Lewis Ritson, he gets more exposure on the big Taylor Catterall card. Then you have Crocker going into unknown circumstances in terms of being the home fighter in away territory. It’s his first big away day against a live fighter and the #5 with the WBA in Connah Walker.

“That’s a firefight with all the ingredients to be either Fight of the Year or a two-round knock-out job. It’s possible Crocker could go in and put an absolute destruction on him. I think it was right for both to go this route before the big one.

“When Croc wins he’ll be at least top 5 in the WBA, Paddy Donovan should be somewhere similar, so it’s a massive fight that will push the winner toward world titles.”

Michael Conlan’s older brother also says such is the magnitude of the fight that it’s not just huge on these shores.

“Testament to the big fight that it is, it’s not just a big fight in Ireland, it’s a big fight in world boxing and fight that could be built for something bigger,” he adds before selling the storyline and narrative of what would be one of the most eagerly anticipated all Irish fights ever.

“Paddy Donovan has always had the pedigree from the amateurs, coming through to sign with Andy Lee. He’s had the glitz and glamour that’s come with that. Croc has had a cult following in Belfast for his knockouts from since he was a young kid. He flattened everyone in the early stage of his career and then went through a rough patch with injuries and time out of the ring his rebuild has been fantastic and testament to his mentality, moving away to Billy Nelson and with what he has done in the last two years.

“This is a massive fight, hopefully it can be made before the end of the year.”