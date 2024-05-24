Win isn’t enough – Gary Cully brings back the ‘The Diva’

Gary Cully says Saturday night is about a lot more than the result.

‘The Diva’ takes on two-time European Champion Francesco Patera on one of the biggest fight cards in the world this weekend – and won’t settle for just a win.

The Kildare lightweight is demanding a performance from himself and wants to put on a show.

Having lost to Jose Felix Jr in May of last year, the Unit 3 operator was solely focused on a return to winning ways against Reece Mould at the 3Arena in November.

However, to get back on world title track and refuel the hype train he wants to catch the eye in Leeds on the Taylor-Caterall DAZN broadcast card.

“The last fight was purely based on a result, getting in there and getting the W. I’ve had a good camp back home in Naas, and I’m focused on a big performance now, and some of them ‘Diva’ performances that got me on the big stage to begin with a couple of years back.”

Leeds, UK: Garry Cully and Francesco Patera Weigh In ahead of their WBA Continental Lightweight Title fight tomorrow night. 24 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

In truth, any form of win over an operator like Patera should catch the eye. The Belgian comes to the ring with an impressive CV and plenty of experience, not to mention at 31 he is far from past his best.

While Cully is targeting a standout display, the 28-year-old southpaw is well aware of the test that lies ahead.

“It’s a big fight for me on Saturday night, Francesco is a high-level competitor, he’s an experienced guy, and it’s the sort of fight that I need to get myself back in the position to push on for major titles.

“My last three fights have been on three sold-out shows, two of them in my hometown in Dublin and now in Leeds on the biggest card so far this year in the UK so thank you Eddie and Matchroom for giving me the opportunities.!”