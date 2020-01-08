Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan documentary hits TV screens tonight

‘Prizefighter’ the documentary about Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan moves from the big to the small screen tonight.

The hour long show which details ‘Spike’s’ relationship with long term coach Paschal Collins will be shown on Virgin Media One at 10pm.

The cameras followed ‘Spike’ from late 2017 to September of 2018 the time frame of a three fight Golden Boy deal.

The crew were around to capture the impressive wins over Antoine Douglas in Canada, the New York beating of Berlin Abreu and then the bad blooded affair with David Lemieux, which didn’t end favourably for the popular fighter and boxing’s best mustache.

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Terry McMahon ( Patrick’s Day, Charlie Casanova ) and produced by Tim Palmer ( Into the West, Patrick’s Day ) and John Norton ( Fade Street ).

The Prizefighter had its world premiere at the Kerry International Film Festival last October and attracted rave reviews of its portrayal of Spike and his vigorous training regime.

While Wednesday may prove a big night for the big punching character and his profile domestically he could have a sizably more transforamtive Saturday.

The 35-year-old takes on former WBO light middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia in the first major American card of the year.

O’Sullivan attempts to become the first man to beat the Mexican when the pair trade leather at the Alamodome in Texas live on DAZN.

Victory on Saturday would put him in the world title mix possibly at middle and light middleweight.