Logo



Navigation

‘I am at that level’ – Craig O’Brien taking confidence from NXTGEN Conway defeat

By | on January 7, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Craig O’Brien believes he proved he is on a par with the host of exciting British level names doing the Sky Sports rounds at present.

‘The Iron’ suffered at the gloves of a Matchroom prospect for the second time on a NXTGEN TV card just before Christmas.

However, he took a lot more from his points reverse to Kieron Conway than he did to his stoppage loss to Anthony Fowler.

The popular inner city Dub wasn’t out of his debt against a big middleweight who recently drew with Ted Cheeseman in a British title fight.

The 29-year-old Irish champion compared favourably in terms of skills set, seemed a match for his opponent in the determination and heart departments meaning he wasn’t overly down beat coming out the wrong side of a points reverse.

“There wasn’t a lot between us. I’m at that level,” O’Brien told Irish-boxing.com.

“To be honest it does give you a boost in confidence. I deffo do feel I’m at that level now,” he added.

While O’Brien takes solace from the fact he performed admirably there are a few elements of proceedings that did niggle at him.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter feels fitness played a part in him just competing rather than winning.

“I watched it once about a week after the fight that was it. It’s hard to watch after getting beaten but I wasn’t happy. I felt if I was a bit fitter and stronger I could have a had lot better moments in the fight. A few more weeks of tranning would of done me the world of good,” he added before pointing out the Northampton fighters busy schedule was also an advantage.

“I think he was a bit sharper, as in the sense he had back to back fights and tranning camps. Like he had a 12 rounder in the summer and 8 rounder then in October. Where as I had a six rounder in July and that was it, so that played a big part.”

The fighter renowned for having a high boxing IQ also claims he learnt a lot from the bout, meaning if he gets another big step up chance he won’t just prove he isn’t out of his dept, but may be able to swim to shore first and get the win.

“I learned a lot, it was the best fight for me experience and learning wise. First think is to be super fit next time. You have to be getting a full training camp in to compete against these boxers. Second is just to be yourself and relax in there, which I did at times, but could have done more of.”

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media