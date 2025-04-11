Declan Geraghty Plans to Summon Magic One Last Time

Declan Geraghty plans to produce one last moment of magic before he disappears.

‘Pretty Boy’ challenges Senan Kelly for the Irish welterweight title on the DAZN broadcast Night of Champions at the National Stadium on Saturday.

While it’s an opportunity for the champion to progress his career beyond the domestic level, the challenger sees it as a chance to exit stage left on a real high.

The veteran stylist, who has always claimed he underachieved in the pro ranks, has gone above and beyond to give himself a chance to get over the Irish title line at the third attempt.

Now fit and fight-ready, the 34-year-old believes he just has to summon the magic one more time.

“I’ve put in a good, strong camp. The body is skinny, it’s toned, it’s good to be back in an athlete’s body. It’s ready for one more night of magic,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I just need one more night of magic,” he adds before suggesting he will retire after Saturday’s Irish title bout. “One more special night and that’s it. This is the last chapter of a long book for me.”

The eagerly anticipated Irish title fight takes place at a venue where the Dubliner enjoyed plenty of amateur success.

The southpaw is hoping to add another good memory to his South Circular Road collection on the TV bill.

“Being around the National Stadium always brings back a lot of memories. I made a lot of good memories here, and I’m looking forward to making another one on Saturday night,” he adds before predicting he’ll win a tough fight.

“I’m expecting a very tough fight, I’m not looking past Senan at all, but I’m expecting to win. Whether that comes via points or stoppage,e we’ll see, whatever way it comes.”

Photo credit Ricardo Guglielminotti