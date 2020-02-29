‘Fighting Mac’ handed second Villa Park 2020 date

Cathy McAleer‘s journey toward a world title shot is starting to pick up pace.

The Belfast bantam suffered a frustrating end to 2019 with two Commonwealth dates falling through.

The frustrated but determined fighter then persuaded Kellie Maloney to come out of retirement to help guide her career.

The manager, who was behind the career of former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis, has predicted a the link up will be a success and is determined to deliver a world title shot for the the ‘Fighting Mac’.

Maloney seems keen to maneuver the John Breen trained fighter toward title tilts as soon as possible and is keeping her active as a result.

Less than a week after the former Co Down footballer registered a fourth career win in Belfast the former karate, kickboxing and K1 standout was confirming her next fight.

McAleer [4(1)-0] will follow up her shut out victory over Teodora Hristova with a fight at the Holte Suite in Aston Villa on April 10.

An opponent for the Its4women sponsored fighter should be confirmed in the coming weeks.

