‘Fighting Mac’ handed second Villa Park 2020 date

By | on February 29, 2020 |
Headline News
Cathy McAleers journey toward a world title shot is starting to pick up pace.

The Belfast bantam suffered a frustrating end to 2019 with two Commonwealth dates falling through.

The frustrated but determined fighter then persuaded Kellie Maloney to come out of retirement to help guide her career.

The manager, who was behind the career of former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis, has predicted a the link up will be a success and is determined to deliver a world title shot for the the ‘Fighting Mac’.

Maloney seems keen to maneuver the John Breen trained fighter toward title tilts as soon as possible and is keeping her active as a result.

Less than a week after the former Co Down footballer registered a fourth career win in Belfast the former karate, kickboxing and K1 standout was confirming her next fight.

#FightingMac back in Aston Villa Holte End, 10th April with Tommy Owens. contact me if you want tickets, join me for Easter weekend 🐣 All the support and ticket sales, massive help to this journey @its4women @SignatureWorks @GMB O'Neills Vilamoura @kelliefmaloney pic.twitter.com/Fm5XxC40Br — cathy mcaleer (@cathymcaleer) February 28, 2020

McAleer [4(1)-0] will follow up her shut out victory over Teodora Hristova with a fight at the Holte Suite in Aston Villa on April 10.

An opponent for the Its4women sponsored fighter should be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade.

