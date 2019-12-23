Logo



Navigation

Tyrone McKenna’s ‘babysitter’ McCullagh confident Pete Taylor can guide them to Golden Contract win

By | on December 23, 2019 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-0] claims he has relocated his training to Dublin because fellow Tyrone, McKenna [20(6)-1(0)-1], couldn’t survive without him.

The Derry and Belfast fighters are two of a number of new names added to Pete Taylor’s coaching roster.

Both have traded Danny Vaughan’s guidance and Glasgow for Taylor’s mentoring and Ballyfermot in Dublin.

‘White Chocolate’ says the move has a lot to do with light welterweight McKenna wanting to be closer to his family – and as the southpaw couldn’t survive without him, he too has upped training roots.

“Well. basically Tyrone wanted to be closer to his kids and, no joke, needs a babysitter in camp,” McCullagh told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s no bank card so he sends all his money through my account, he’s incapable of making a cuppa tea or coffee, I even have to pack his bag for him before sessions. He couldn’t survive without me so I had to go with.”

While he claims he made the move for McKenna, McCullagh does admit it is one that will benefit him too.

The boxing nurse has enjoyed working under Luke Keeler, Tommy McCarthy, and Gary Cully’s coach to date and is confident with Taylor in his corner he can win the career-changing Golden Contract tournament.

“Pete’s an amazing coach I’ve worked with him before in the Irish team and always loved what he had to say, his knowledge of the game is next to none.”

“I’m loving working with him again. I love hard work, Pete will bring out the best in me and I genuinely believe he’ll guide me to winning this Golden Contract,” he adds before thanking his old coach for helping him secure the BBBoC Celtic super bantamweight tile as well as two ranking straps with the WBO.

“Danny done a lot for me the past year I wish him all the best.”

Quite fittingly ‘The Tyrones’ next fight is on the same night when they bid to get into separate Golden Contract deciders.

McCullagh claims they only come as a pair and predicts the will both win at York Hall on February 21st before winning the tournament outright.

“The boxing world needs to know we are a package deal, you don’t get one without the other. We will win this Golden Contract together and win world titles together.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media