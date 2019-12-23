Logo



Not keen on Keeler? Hearn already planning ‘huge’ money unification fight for Andrade

By | on December 23, 2019 |
Headline News News
Demetruis Andrade has yet to get past Luke Keeler, still Eddie Hearn is trying to make a bout between WBO world champion and WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo.

In fact the Matchroom boss has offered Charlo, who just two weeks ago successfully defended his world title against Dennis Hogan at the Barclay’s Center, a ‘huge’ and ‘substantial’ figure to fight Andrade.

Indeed, the offer is believed to be on a par with 7 million dollar offer Mickey Garcia agreed to fight Jessie Vargas.

“We just made Jermall Charlo a massive offer to fight Demetrius Andrade in a unification fight,” said Hearn. “It’s a one fight deal. If we can bring these fighters in. Jessie [Vargas] has always had a fight by fight deal with PBC. Now he has a fight by fight deal with us.

“The only difference is we have matching rights moving forward,” said Hearn. “We’re not going to let him go. For me, it’s a multi-fight deal, but we’ve got to deliver for him. Jermall Charlo can’t get a big middleweight without fighting on DAZN. So let him do that, and if he wants to stay on DAZN and fight Canelo after, he can. And if he wants to go back to Fox, let him do that,” said Hearn about Charlo.

Hearn as a good promoter should be looking down the line and is smart to try and tie up all the players in the 160lbs division.

However, Keeler, who Hearn has had a soft spot for, his fans and his team could take offence.

Andrade has to defend against the Ballyfermot middle in Miami on January 30 and has earned his shot at the title.

It appears both Andrade, who is talking about every other name in the division and Hearn who is making offers feel that fight is a forgone conclusion.

‘Cool Hand’ could be upset or may use it as two way inspiration. Not only might he want to prove people wrong, but he may want that massive unification bout for himself.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

