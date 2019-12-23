No DOJ-ing from Joyce – Punisher see’s former world champ as perfect path to big time

Patience isn’t a virtue David Oliver Joyce [11(8)-1(1)] is blessed with hence his decision to take on a former world champion straight after his Golden Contract exit.

The Olympian fights for the first time since his first career defeat against former IBF world champion Lee Haskins [36(14)-4(3)] at the Ulster Hall on February 1.

The Mulingar fighter was last seen suffering defeat to Leigh Wood and may have been forgive for taking ‘a gimme’ return.

Yet ‘The Punisher’ is straight back into title action and quite possibly takes a serious step up in terms of opponent in the process.

Joyce will move down in weight as he bids for the WBO European super-bantamweight ranking belt against the respected Welsh slickster and claims he took the fight to get straight back in the mix.

“This fight here will bring me back to where I belong and I’m working hard in the gym every day,” said DOJ before discussing the drop down in weight.

“I’ve made weight so easily at featherweight and now I’m moving down to super-bantamweight after making a few changes. Leigh Wood was a good fight. He was a big lad!”

Haskin’s, who has had decorated innings, will be remembered in Ireland as the man Ryan Burnett beat to become world champ.

The slippy southpaw brings something new to the pro table for Olympian Joyce, but he claims he is well prepared for a style he seen on more than one occasion during a distinguished amateur career.

“I’ve watched Haskins fight Ryan Burnett and a few other ones he’s had. He’s now bad. He’s a southpaw as well and we have some of those in the gym who fight like that so I’m prepared for him.

“I’ve boxed his style all my life as an amateur so I know what to expect. Tyrone McCullagh will be sparring me in camp and it’s great to have him and Tyrone McKenna in camp for this one. We’ll all help each other.”

Having fought on the road in his last four outings, Joyce is happy to returning on an Ulster Hall #MTKFightNight.

“Ulster Hall is just one of those ‘mega’ boxing venues. It’s great to have my chance to get back to winning ways take place there.”