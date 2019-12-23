Logo



Navigation

No DOJ-ing from Joyce – Punisher see’s former world champ as perfect path to big time

By | on December 23, 2019 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Patience isn’t a virtue David Oliver Joyce [11(8)-1(1)] is blessed with hence his decision to take on a former world champion straight after his Golden Contract exit.

The Olympian fights for the first time since his first career defeat against former IBF world champion Lee Haskins [36(14)-4(3)] at the Ulster Hall on February 1.

The Mulingar fighter was last seen suffering defeat to Leigh Wood and may have been forgive for taking ‘a gimme’ return.

Yet ‘The Punisher’ is straight back into title action and quite possibly takes a serious step up in terms of opponent in the process.

Joyce will move down in weight as he bids for the WBO European super-bantamweight ranking belt against the respected Welsh slickster and claims he took the fight to get straight back in the mix.

“This fight here will bring me back to where I belong and I’m working hard in the gym every day,” said DOJ before discussing the drop down in weight.

“I’ve made weight so easily at featherweight and now I’m moving down to super-bantamweight after making a few changes. Leigh Wood was a good fight. He was a big lad!”

Haskin’s, who has had decorated innings, will be remembered in Ireland as the man Ryan Burnett beat to become world champ.

The slippy southpaw brings something new to the pro table for Olympian Joyce, but he claims he is well prepared for a style he seen on more than one occasion during a distinguished amateur career.

“I’ve watched Haskins fight Ryan Burnett and a few other ones he’s had. He’s now bad. He’s a southpaw as well and we have some of those in the gym who fight like that so I’m prepared for him.

“I’ve boxed his style all my life as an amateur so I know what to expect. Tyrone McCullagh will be sparring me in camp and it’s great to have him and Tyrone McKenna in camp for this one. We’ll all help each other.”

Having fought on the road in his last four outings, Joyce is happy to returning on an Ulster Hall #MTKFightNight.

“Ulster Hall is just one of those ‘mega’ boxing venues. It’s great to have my chance to get back to winning ways take place there.”

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media