The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

The future of Irish boxing looks bright if our current batch of prospects are anything to go by.

A number of fighters have been turning heads in 2018 and below we have picked our Top FIVE prospects that are yet to box in a ten or twelve round contest.

This award is named after the late Eamonn Magee Jr, himself a great prospect taken from us too soon.

Prospect of the Year

Lewis Crocker

The Sandy Row welter stepped up his level of opposition in 2019 and got three solid six-round points wins under his belt.

Rohan Daté

The Waterford welter posted an impressive five wins in a busy year split across the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Steven Donnelly

The Ballymena light middleweight isn’t one for hanging around and jumped into the Ultimate Boxxer competition back in September. ‘The Donn’ would dominate, winning all three of his fights, scoring two stoppages, and positioning himself for titles.

Sean McComb

Nominated last year, the Belfast light welter continues to impress. In 2019 McComb stepped up in ever outing, beating Troy James, Miroslav Serban, Renald Garrido, and Emiliano Rodriguez.

Aaron McKenna

Building fast in LA, McKenna claimed four wins in 2019 – going six rounds twice and scoring two early stoppages.

Victor Rabei

Last year’s winner, Rabei defended his BUI Celtic light welterweight title and secured a deal with U.S. promoter Star Boxing.

