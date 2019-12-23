Logo



Moment of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

By | on December 23, 2019 |
No sport does drama and emotion like boxing at its best.

There have been countless memorable moments throughout 2019 with big cards and epic achievements

Below we pick out FIVE things from the past year which stick out for us.

Voting is limited to ONE VOTE per IP address.

Moment of the Year

Gaeilgeoir Donovan
It may not yet have materialised into anything further but, following his knockout Irish title win, Donovan’s interview on TG4 as gaeilge felt like the start of something special.

New York stands for Katie
The biggest stage, an incredible fight, and an engrossed audience. Taylor’s rise may be dismissed by some but her standing can not be denied.

Grace at the Falls
In a purpose-built arena just minutes from his childhood home, Mick Conlan’s entrance at the Feile would give chills to a corpse.

Katie Overwhelmed
Perhaps the closest she’ll come to a homecoming, Taylor was lost for words with the adulation received following her light welterweight title win over Christina Linardatou in Manchester in November.

 

Taylor on the Toy Show
A third nomination for Katie, the Wicklow wonder made young Ella Thompson’s year when she surprised the Dunboyne starlet on the Late Late Toy Show. Heartwarming

Moment of the Year – 2019
Vote

