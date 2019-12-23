Moment of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019



No sport does drama and emotion like boxing at its best.

There have been countless memorable moments throughout 2019 with big cards and epic achievements

Below we pick out FIVE things from the past year which stick out for us.

Moment of the Year

Gaeilgeoir Donovan

It may not yet have materialised into anything further but, following his knockout Irish title win, Donovan’s interview on TG4 as gaeilge felt like the start of something special.

New York stands for Katie

The biggest stage, an incredible fight, and an engrossed audience. Taylor’s rise may be dismissed by some but her standing can not be denied.

Remember this picture from Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon by @DeclanTaylor87 next time you see someone claiming nobody cares about women’s boxing. pic.twitter.com/fOVZ3I3rC0 — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) November 2, 2019

Grace at the Falls

In a purpose-built arena just minutes from his childhood home, Mick Conlan’s entrance at the Feile would give chills to a corpse.

.@mickconlan11 has walked out in Las Vegas, New York, Brisbane, Manchester, Chicago and Arizona, but none of those will ever compare to Falls Park in West Belfast at Féile An Phobail!@MTKGlobal @BTSportBoxing @FailteFeirste @JamieConlan11 @trboxing #wearefeile2019 pic.twitter.com/raRefJzyOD — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 31, 2019

Katie Overwhelmed

Perhaps the closest she’ll come to a homecoming, Taylor was lost for words with the adulation received following her light welterweight title win over Christina Linardatou in Manchester in November.

.@KatieTaylor – History maker, barrier breaker 👑👑 🇮🇪 KT has now won 5 world titles across 2 weight divisions 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nnP0Td7ztX — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 2, 2019

Taylor on the Toy Show

A third nomination for Katie, the Wicklow wonder made young Ella Thompson’s year when she surprised the Dunboyne starlet on the Late Late Toy Show. Heartwarming

Boxer @KatieTaylor surprises boxing fanatic Ella Thompson during the #LateLateToyShow! pic.twitter.com/UAW27SjoMS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2019

