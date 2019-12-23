Moment of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

No sport does drama and emotion like boxing at its best.
There have been countless memorable moments throughout 2019 with big cards and epic achievements
Below we pick out FIVE things from the past year which stick out for us.
Voting is limited to ONE VOTE per IP address.
Moment of the Year
Gaeilgeoir Donovan
It may not yet have materialised into anything further but, following his knockout Irish title win, Donovan’s interview on TG4 as gaeilge felt like the start of something special.
The Champ! @eric_donovan60 le @jay_quigley tar éis an troid mhór anseo ar #TG4Boxing
Eric Donovan talks to @TG4TV after tonight’s victory in the Lightweight Irish title fight with Stephen McAfee at #ClashOfTheTitans@AssassinBoxing @LoveIrishBoxing @IrishBoxinNews @KOTVMedia pic.twitter.com/a3QPhpGeMB
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 30, 2019
New York stands for Katie
The biggest stage, an incredible fight, and an engrossed audience. Taylor’s rise may be dismissed by some but her standing can not be denied.
Remember this picture from Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon by @DeclanTaylor87 next time you see someone claiming nobody cares about women’s boxing. pic.twitter.com/fOVZ3I3rC0
— Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) November 2, 2019
Grace at the Falls
In a purpose-built arena just minutes from his childhood home, Mick Conlan’s entrance at the Feile would give chills to a corpse.
.@mickconlan11 has walked out in Las Vegas, New York, Brisbane, Manchester, Chicago and Arizona, but none of those will ever compare to Falls Park in West Belfast at Féile An Phobail!@MTKGlobal @BTSportBoxing @FailteFeirste @JamieConlan11 @trboxing #wearefeile2019 pic.twitter.com/raRefJzyOD
— Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 31, 2019
Katie Overwhelmed
Perhaps the closest she’ll come to a homecoming, Taylor was lost for words with the adulation received following her light welterweight title win over Christina Linardatou in Manchester in November.
.@KatieTaylor – History maker, barrier breaker 👑👑
🇮🇪 KT has now won 5 world titles across 2 weight divisions 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nnP0Td7ztX
— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 2, 2019
Taylor on the Toy Show
A third nomination for Katie, the Wicklow wonder made young Ella Thompson’s year when she surprised the Dunboyne starlet on the Late Late Toy Show. Heartwarming
Boxer @KatieTaylor surprises boxing fanatic Ella Thompson during the #LateLateToyShow! pic.twitter.com/UAW27SjoMS
— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2019
You can vote in the earlier polls below:
The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year
The Micky Ward Round of the Year
The Sideline Films Club of the Year
The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year
The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year
The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year
The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year
The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year