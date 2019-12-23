Logo



Conor McGregor fights John Joe Nevin on Crumlin Christmas show

Conor McGregor was back in the squared circle and back in Crumlin BC over the weekend.

The first ever two weight UFC world champion took on National Elite middleweight finalist John Joe Nevin in a packed Crumlin club house.

‘The Notorious’ has form for such boxing exhibitions. McGregor had his first ‘fight’ since his UFC lightweight title loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year and his first boxing contest since his mega-millions bout with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 at Pearse Park.

The world famous sports star appeared on the boxing famous Crumlin Good Friday show – his opponent that time, Michael McGrane.

McGregor boxed with the club from the age of 12, winning the Dublin Novice Championships as a 16 year old. He continued at the club after this but his commitment would dwindle as MMA took hold.

The Dubliner would go on to achieve superstardom through the UFC but the club where he started would always hold a special place in his heart.

McGregor, who also has worked on his ‘striking’ in the Celtic Warriors Gym, has been visiting Crumlin to train this year and was once again present in the ring at one of the clubs exhibitions nights.

“Great exhibition bout at the Crumlin B.C Christmas show against John Joe Nevin’, wrote McGregor on social media.

“Big lad is John Joe, thank you for the rounds. Happy Christmas.”

The Dubliner is mid training for his UFC return and will will face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main event on January 18th in Las Vegas.

