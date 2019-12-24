The Andy Lee KO of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

As we move into the final day of nominations it’s time for the big finishes.
The reason many watch boxing, there have been plenty of vicious KOs this year by Irish fighters in both the amateurs and the pros.
Below we pick out SIX spectacular stoppages.
This award is named in honour of Andy Lee who was fond of a highlight-reel knockout himself.
KO of the Year
Eric Donovan (v Stephen McAfee)
Here it is again!
The moment Eric Donovan stopped Stephen McAfee in the fourth round last night to become Irish champion.
— The42.ie (@The42_ie) March 31, 2019
Paddy Donovan (v Arturo Lopez)
Paddy Donovan has got it all – savage start to his pro career tonight; 76 second, first-round knockout – zero fuss from the 20 year-old – from the walkout to the knockout, Andy Lee's stamp all over it 🥊 #IrishBoxing
— Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) October 11, 2019
Stephen McAfee (v Kelvin McDonald)
KO of the Year shortlist incoming pic.twitter.com/oRoENqZyp5
— Joe O’Neill (@J0E_90) December 24, 2019
Pierce O’Leary (v Alec Bazza)
🇬🇧 Pierce O'Leary @pierce_oleary with the HUGE KO vs Alec Bazza in Lancashire, United Kingdom
— The13thRound Boxing (@BoxingHls) December 20, 2019
James Tennyson (v Atif Shafiq)
WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 💥 @JamesT931 shows his power by stopping Atif Shafiq in the 2nd round
— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019
Eddie Treacy (v Owen Duffy)
You can vote in the earlier polls below:
The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year
The Micky Ward Round of the Year
The Sideline Films Club of the Year
The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year
The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year
The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year
The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year
The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year