The Andy Lee KO of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019



As we move into the final day of nominations it’s time for the big finishes.

The reason many watch boxing, there have been plenty of vicious KOs this year by Irish fighters in both the amateurs and the pros.

Below we pick out SIX spectacular stoppages.

This award is named in honour of Andy Lee who was fond of a highlight-reel knockout himself.

KO of the Year

Eric Donovan (v Stephen McAfee)

Here it is again! The moment Eric Donovan stopped Stephen McAfee in the fourth round last night to become Irish champion. pic.twitter.com/dwTO5hLueZ — The42.ie (@The42_ie) March 31, 2019

Paddy Donovan (v Arturo Lopez)

Paddy Donovan has got it all – savage start to his pro career tonight; 76 second, first-round knockout – zero fuss from the 20 year-old – from the walkout to the knockout, Andy Lee’s stamp all over it 🥊 #IrishBoxing pic.twitter.com/9JUZKDII9D — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) October 11, 2019

Stephen McAfee (v Kelvin McDonald)

KO of the Year shortlist incoming pic.twitter.com/oRoENqZyp5 — Joe O’Neill (@J0E_90) December 24, 2019

Pierce O’Leary (v Alec Bazza)

James Tennyson (v Atif Shafiq)

WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 💥 @JamesT931 shows his power by stopping Atif Shafiq in the 2nd round 📺 Order #LomaCampbell here: https://t.co/vQ6smvjTNC pic.twitter.com/ETTqF5UehD — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Eddie Treacy (v Owen Duffy)

