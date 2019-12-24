Logo



The Andy Lee KO of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

By | on December 24, 2019 |
As we move into the final day of nominations it’s time for the big finishes.

The reason many watch boxing, there have been plenty of vicious KOs this year by Irish fighters in both the amateurs and the pros.

Below we pick out SIX spectacular stoppages.

This award is named in honour of Andy Lee who was fond of a highlight-reel knockout himself.

KO of the Year

Eric Donovan (v Stephen McAfee)

Paddy Donovan (v Arturo Lopez)

Stephen McAfee (v Kelvin McDonald)

Pierce O’Leary (v Alec Bazza)

James Tennyson (v Atif Shafiq)

Eddie Treacy (v Owen Duffy)

KO of the Year – 2019
Vote

