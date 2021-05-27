No Excuses – A switched on Jason Quigley is too good for Shane Mosley Jr says, coach Andy Lee

Inactivity can’t be an excuse for Jason Quigley [18(14)-1] as he heads into his massive crossover fight with Shane Mosley Jr [17(10)-3(0)], according to Andy Lee.

The Donegal middle goes into a fight many have labelled a 50-50 match up without seeing action since January 2020.

On the other hand, his fellow Golden Boy 160lbs fighter, Mosley fought last summer and as recent as February of this year – and that recent in-ring activity has been heralded as a fight-altering advantage in some quarters.

However, trainer Lee disagrees and all but turned his nose up at suggestions ring rust may play a vital role in the result of what could be a career-altering fight.

“There is going to be ring rust but he is just going to have to deal with that,” Lee said matter of factly.

“It doesn’t always go this way but when you look at Jason’s amateur career and the class of fighter he is, Mosley’s activity shouldn’t level the score. Jason should still be leagues ahead of him.”

It’s not that Lee doesn’t see danger in the fight. The Kronk flame carrier can see a way the American can secure victory and notes he will come determined to secure that win.

However, Lee is adamant Mosley’s success relies on Quigley not turning up and underperforming. The Dublin-based Limerick coach is confident a focused Quigley can’t be beaten by the son of the fight legend ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley.

“It is a good fight and is a dangerous fight. If Jason switches off he might get beaten. Technically Mosley Jr has some deficiencies but he has the attitude to make up for it. He comes to win and he comes to fight and if you’re not up for that he turns you over. Jason knows what he has to do to win the fight.”