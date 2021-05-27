Computer say JoNO – ‘King Kong’ Carroll appears in new video game

Jono Carroll [19(5)-2(0)-1] joins Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] in featuring in the first boxing game to be released in a decade.

Made by developers Steel City interactive ‘Esports Boxing Club’ is due for release later this year. The game is the first officially licensed boxing game since EA’s Fight Night Champion, which was released back in March 2011.

Some of the biggest names in the sport past and present are featured. Indeed, this week the official YouTube channel of ESBC revealed that Canelo Alvarez will be a playable boxer in the game.

Taylor was confirmed as a playable boxer last week and it appears Jono Carroll is also on the roster.

In fact, the vibrant Dubliner was one of the first confirmed on the eagerly anticipated game. King Kong has since been joined by a whose who of boxing past and present including names like Sugar Ray Leonard, Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhamed Ali, Joe Frazier, Roy Jones Jr, Terrence Crawford, Marc Antonio Barrera, and many more.

Carroll and Taylor are the only Irish fighters in the game to date, although there remains some time for that to change.

A release date is currently unknown as the company continues to gather more licenses and create more game modes but the game should be out before 2021 is done. The game is set to be out of all gaming platforms from Xbox/One, PS4/5 and PC.

The southpaw is currently in Mexico preparing for a massive fight.

The Dublin super feather has secured a slot and interesting fight on the undercard of the world lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jnr.

The fight will take place on a Triller event at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on June 19th.

‘King Kong,’ is back in action following a successful outing in March where he stopped previously undefeated Romic Airapetan in Malaga, Spain, and faces Andy Vences [23(12)-2(1)] for a WBC ranking title.

The American, a former Top Rank fighter, comes into the bout on the back of a defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas, but is by no means an opponent. Not only is he a decent operator he is close friends with pound-for-pound star Teofimo Lopez, managed by Triller’s head of boxing Peter Kahn, and is a training stablemate of Canelo.

Still, it’s a fight an on-form Carroll has every chance of winning to push himself back into the world reckoning. It’s also a new fresh and vibrant platform that could really take to the energetic fight week live wire and win him a new fan base.