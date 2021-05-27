“Let’s Set The Tone” – Jamie Morrissey challenges Robbie Burke to help start a new era for Irish domestic boxing

“Let’s set the tone.”

That’s Jamie Morrissey’s simple but exciting message to his new stablemate, Robert Burke [3(2)-0].

The Limerick native finds it difficult to understand boxing’s journeyman stance and can’t fathom why domestic dusts up are a rarity.

The super middleweight claims he didn’t turn over to go through the motions and wants to be involved in ‘special nights’.

The Muay Thai convert believes himself and Dublin’s Burke for a title would be one of those ‘special nights’, hence he has called for it despite being just one fight into his pro career.

In fact, so special does Morrissey [1(1)-0] believe it could be that he feels it could have a positive knock on effect on the entire game in Ireland.

Jn what felt as much of a call to arms as a call out, a passionate yet consciously respectful, Morrissey told Irish-boxing.com “Look we are not promised tomorrow, I want some special, special nights in this game and I can not think of anything more special than bringing an army of Limerick lunatics up to Dublin to fight a Dublin fighter in the National Stadium.”

“We set the tone! The fighters around my weight, we can set the tone, domestic fighters fight domestic fighters. Let’s show everyone how special that can be and the special nights that will lead to. No wonder boxing is a bad state in this country when you have people waiting till they are 10-0 or more to take a step up.”

Morrissey is currently nursing a hand injury so won’t be able to appear alongside Burke on Celtic Clash 11 in Spain next month but is hoping to fighting in September in Belfast.

If he comes through that, he wants Burke on Celtic Clash 13 in Dublin, a fight night he suggests is likely for November.

He also points out as both are now Boxing Ireland affiliated it’s an easy to make match – indeed Boxing Ireland and the Celtic Clash series has been the home of the domestic clashes of this era.

“Let’s get this going in November,” he continues with the same degree of zeal in his voice.

“There are not enough domestic fighters proving themselves against domestic fighters in this game. In Muay Thai the best fight the best and big domestic fights are made.

“Let’s make a special night, there is no disrespect from my end. He spoke my name first and I don’t see any reason why it can’t be made, we are both keen, we have the same promoter, so let’s get it in the works.

“As my coach [Shaun Kelly] says, it’s as simple as one fighter pushing on and one going back to the drawing board. Let’s take this risk, make some noise, entertain the fans, and have a night we as fighters and those who come to watch won’t forget. Let’s make the fight!”

Morrissey is aware the fight fraternity may have questions with regard to his ability and may frown at the call out of an established amateur as a result.

However, the keen-to-prove-doubters-wrong Treaty man points out the best way to answer them is in a domestic action.

“I’m looking at this as a huge opportunity. I know I have to prove myself in this game but I am in the business of proving myself. Domestic fights I feel are the way to go. I’m aware I have to prove myself and I want to. I have no doubt people have doubts about me but they haven’t seen what I can do. I am ready to show people and I can’t really do that knocking people out from Bulgaria.”

Burke fought at Elite level in the amateurs

The fighter who previously revealed Muay Thai gave him a degree in true grit also seems to have already secured a Masters in boxing business.

Not only does he proposing the kind of regular derby culture many suggest would cure boxing ailments – and doing so with Paul O’Connell pre-Ireland versus England kind of passion – the Shaun Kelly coached 168lbs fighter also reveals it makes sense finance wise.

“I am also in the business of saving a few pound. Why pay someone to fly over, who won’t entertain the fans, a fighter they don’t know or care about, when we can fight each other? We can sell our tickets and make money.”

With regard to fighting Crumlin-trained Burke, who has also been linked to Kevin Cronin, in Dublin, Morrissey has no issue.

“I have no problem going to Dublin, as I said I want to prove myself, and fighting away helps with that, also I like that away energy going into someone’s backyard and winning. I did it in Cork to win an Irish title in Muay Thai.”