New Team Fury member Andy Lee backs Tyson to stop Wilder

Andy Lee believes Tyson Fury will stop WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder when the pair rematch early next year.

‘The Gypsy King’ has recently changed trainer and will now fight with Javon ‘Sugar’ Hill rather Ben Davison in his corner.

Former middleweight champion of the world, Lee, will also be part of the new set-up and will be in camp alongside the giant heavyweight for the eagerly anticipated rematch, which is said to take place in Las Vegas on February 22.

Lee, who is head coach for middleweight contender Jason Quigley and exciting welterweight prospect Paddy Donovan, confirmed the move on Off the Ball’s Off the Brawl last week.

Lee, cousin of Fury, has confidence that Sugar Hill could bring out improvements in the naturally talented big man.

The former Emanuel Steward and Adam Booth-trained fighter also predicts Fury, who twice visited the canvas against massive puncher Wilder last time out, will secure a stoppage in the rematch.

“Tyson got in touch with me and I’ve known him for years. SugarHill is an excellent coach and a real teacher of the game who has learned from Emanuel Steward,” explained the former Kronk man.

“Tyson will be much firmer, well-balanced and punching with authority, and people will see that. To help Tyson prepare for the heavyweight champion of the world is a privilege, and people may laugh but I think Tyson will stop Deontay.”

Speaking on BBC’s Costello and Bunce Podcast, Lee also revealed he would like Davison to return to the set up.

Lee initially felt Sugar Hill was being brought in as a help rather than a replacement. It seem’s that was Fury’s plan, but it appears Davison wasn’t too keen.

“I would like to see them get back together and if I can be a bridge for that, I will definitely be pushing it,” said Lee.

“I haven’t seen anything from either on why they split up,” Lee added. “I don’t know; it seems a bit knee-jerk.”

“My role is basically to be another set of eyes, to give advice where I can, if I see something I think can be improved or worked on.”

“You can’t serve too many masters in boxing. There can’t be dissenting voices. It could always be difficult having two main coaches in a camp. So I guess that was Ben’s decision.”

“It’s a shame it’s gone this way as Tyson and Ben have been one of the great stories of the past few years with Tyson coming back from the abyss.”



