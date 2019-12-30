2020 vision – Katie Taylor reveals ‘history’ making wish list

The options have increased as a number of growing candidates close in on a fight with Katie Taylor, but the same three names remain as the Irish Icon all outlines her 2020 wish list.

The Bray fighter made history in 2019 when she became Ireland’s first every undisputed world champion and joined Carl Frampton and Steve Collins on the Irish two weight world champ list.

However, Taylor wants next year to be about mega fights more than more monstrous accolades.

“I just want to be involved in big fights really and there’s so many possible opponents out there for me,” Taylor told Sky Sports News.



There are plenty chasing the fight and plenty doing well in terms of raising their hand for the biggest payday in female boxing, yet three names keep popping back up.

Amanada Serrano, Delfine Persoon and Cecilia Braekhus are the candatates that keep reemerging.

All three would be massive fights and bouts that could draw record breaking viewing numbers.

A clash with seven weight world champion Serrano has been brewing nicely and seems closer to happening than every before.

The Persoon rematch may have to put on ice till the end of the year due to the fact the Belgian is looking to qualify for the Olympics, but it remains one Taylor wants and one Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn believes could be a PPV fight.

The Braekhus clash seems inevitable and is easy to make due to the fact both are aligned to Matchroom and would be a mouthwatering meeting of undisputed champions.

“There’s the likes of Amanda Serrano, who’s a seven-weight world champion – that’s probably one of the biggest fights in boxing right now.

“Obviously the rematch with Delfine Persoon and there’s a possibility of stepping up another weight class and fighting Cecilia Braekhus, who’s another undisputed champion.

“So you can imagine, undisputed champion against undisputed champion, these are history-making fights,” Taylor added.

With regard to the weight difference between welterweight Braekhus and the undisputed lightweight champion Taylor added, “I’m obviously naturally a lightweight fighter, even though I stepped up to light-welterweight in the last fight, I make lightweight very, very comfortably, so it is a fight that’s going to take time I think.”

“But it is absolutely a history-making fight… undisputed champion against undisputed champion, I don’t think that’s ever been done before, so that will be a very, very special fight.”