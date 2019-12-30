London’s Calling – Victor Rabei fights abroad for the first time

Victor Rabei [8(2)-0] returns to action in London on the 30th of January in the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London.

The reigning BUI Celtic champion looks to move to within two wins of double figures after a frustrating end to 2018.

Not fighting since May, ‘Slick Vic’ signed to American promoters Star Boxing and was scheduled to trade leather with Omar Bordoy [9(3)-1] at the Mass Mutual Center, Springfield at the beginning of December.

Unfortunately, the fight was canceled just days before as Rabei suffered an ankle injury.

Rabei posted to social media letting his fans know of the injury “Unfortunately I have had to pull out of my fight this weekend in New York.

“A few days ago I injured my ankle and I’m unable to fight. I am absolutely gutted as this was a fantastic camp for me and I put every ounce of my energy into this and I was prepared for a fantastic fight and a great opportunity in America.”

The injury appears to be cleared up and the Moldovan Dub has breakthrough potential 2020, a good start could be just the ticket he needs to push on to bigger things.

With the intriguing Bordoy fight still an option for early 2020, it appears the January return will be a tick over operation.

Still it’s the Slater Sport’s fighters first fight outside of Ireland and will provide travel experience.

Rabei defended his BUI Celtic title with a TV broadcast win over Jake Hanney and then picked up a routine win in Belfast in his only two outings in 2019.

The popular Steven O’Rourke trained fighter will be hoping for a more active 2020 and will be hopeful the American link up will give him the chance to take a serious step up the progression ladder.