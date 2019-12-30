Logo



Thain test – Lewis Crocker looking forward to step up fight

By | on December 30, 2019 |
Lewis Crocker [10(6)-0] expects the toughest test of his career to date when he takes on John Thain [17(4)-0] at the Ulster Hall on February 1.

However, rather than dread the examination he is ‘buzzing’ for the fight on what looks to be an increasingly entertaining card.

‘The Croc’ takes a sizable step up live on ESPN+ facing the former British title challenger who has been in TV fights with with the likes of Larry Ekundayo, Bradley Skeete and Ronnie Hefferon.

It’s an upgrade in terms of opponent for the exciting puncher, but he takes it on without concern seemingly seeing it as a chance to make a statement.

“I’m very excited for the fight and I’m buzzing for it. I like being kept active so I’m looking forward to getting back out soon,” said Crocker.

“He’s a very experienced and top boxer and has fought for British and other significant titles so I’m expecting the toughest test of my career thus far.

“I love the Ulster Hall and the atmosphere is second to none, so I expect no different in February as the card is stacked!”

Thain hasn’t fought in over a year and see’s the Crocker as the ideal opponent to return to the ring against.

“This is a great opportunity and it’s been a long time coming. Things can happen beyond your control for whatever reason. I didn’t intend to leave it this long but I’m looking forward now, not back, which hasn’t been easy through all the ups and downs!

“I wanted a fight that could excite me and be of interest to the boxing public. I want to be in great fights. I never expect an easy fight, so I’ll come prepared for whatever occurs.”

Joining Crocker vs. Thain on the bill is the WBO European super-bantamweight clash between Davey Oliver Joyce and Lee Haskins, Sean McComb and Mauro Maximiliano Godoy facing off, Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick meeting for the Irish lightweight title, plus Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Pierce O’Leary, Taylor McGoldrick and more.

