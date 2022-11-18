KO curer – Hurting Conor Quinn ready to heal the pain with TV showing

Conor Quinn [2(2)-1] will finally get to draw a line under a draw that still upsets him this Saturday night.

The exciting flyweight prospect returned from a prolonged period out on the undercard of Eric Donovan’s EU title win earlier this year, and reminded people exactly what the hype was about.

‘The Magnificent’ put in a solid performance against a big punching former underage amateur of note, making a positive re introduction to the Irish fight fans in the process,

However, he left the Europa Hotel extremely disappointed after a fight he, and in fairness, the vast majority of people who saw the contest, felt he won, was scored a draw.

Considering it was MHD fighter’s first fight in nearly three years and first since he was told he may never box again, some suggested, Quinn may eventually take solace in the fact he performed well and didn’t slip on a potential banana skin.

However, the fighting spirit the Dee Walsh trained Belfast prospect has shown in abundance wouldn’t allow for that, and he reveals it’s a result that still hurts.

Although he believes victory on an exciting TG4 broadcast card at the Girwood Community Hub on Saturday will help him move on and allow him to look forward rather than back.

“I’ve watched my last fight back so many times and I still just can’t understand how I wasn’t awarded the fight,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It definitely still hurts but after Saturday night I will have put it all behind me,” he adds before admitting he has KO ambitions for the weekend.

“I always go into my fights thinking if an opportunity comes to finish it early I will grab it with both hands.”

Mikey Young [2-6-1] doesn’t quite pose the same threat as Darwin Martinez but a stoppage win over a fighter who has seen the distance every time he fought would be a statement of sorts.

Quinn is delighted to have the chance to make a statement on TV again but notes it will be difficult not least because his Grandfather passed in fight week.

“It’s great to have this fight live on tv once again. It’s a good thing the last one was too so people could see how it really went.

“Every fighter brings a different challenge. He’s very tricky and tough so I look forward to getting the opportunity to break him down. My Granda passed away this week which was a challenge but I can’t wait for fight night now to go out and do my job.”

Quinn has camped alongside Colm Murphy and Owen O’Neill who are in separate BUI Celtic title action on Saturday night’s bill and has feed off their energy.

“The two lads are buzzing and rightly so, it’s great to have us all in camp together pushing each other on,” he adds before taking a little glimpse toward 2023.

“Whatever Mark feels is the right move next year is the step I’ll take. I’d love to pick up a few belts but I don’t have anyone specific in mind just whoever has the belts at the time.”