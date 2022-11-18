Medal Hopes Flood and Meredith exit World Youth Champs – four more in action today
Genuine medal hopes Yasmin Meredith and Bobbi Flood both excited the World Youth Championships on Friday morning.
The Dublin duo suffered first-round defeat in Spain and become two of the more high-profile early casualties for Team Ireland.
European Schools medal Meredith lost out to Brazilian opposition while reigning European Youth champion Flood lost to the best America has to offer at that age and weight.
Lightweight Meredith took the first round against Rafaela Silva Marques in bout 3 of the morning session and looked confident and assured. However, the Brazilian battled her way back into contention before eventually taking the fight.
Flood faced awkward and lively opposition in Oshea Amir Anderson and lost out in a very competitive fight.
Rebecca Collins, Nathan Ojo, Roy Farrelly and Lee McEvoy will be hoping for different outcomes when they fight later in the day.
In Bout 5 of Ring A’s afternoon session, 57kg Lee McEvoy steps back between the ropes – he contests against Azerbaijan’s Taji Taghizade.
In bout 3 of Ring B’s afternoon session, welterweight Rebecca Collins is in action – she faces Uzebekistan’s Sitora Bohodirova.
Featherweight Roy Farrelly aims for two wins in a row when he contests again on Friday – he is in action in bout 8 of Ring A’s evening session against Italy’s Gabriele Fabrizio.
And, in bout 10 of Ring B’s evening session, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo meets Armenia’s Aghvan Aleksanyan.
Ireland had one win, TJ King on Day 1, five on Day 2, Gavin Ryan, McEvoy, Farrelly, Rebecca Kavanagh and Laura Moran, one again on Day 3, Jim Donovan, and will be hoping for more today.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham