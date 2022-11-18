Medal Hopes Flood and Meredith exit World Youth Champs – four more in action today

Genuine medal hopes Yasmin Meredith and Bobbi Flood both excited the World Youth Championships on Friday morning.

The Dublin duo suffered first-round defeat in Spain and become two of the more high-profile early casualties for Team Ireland.

European Schools medal Meredith lost out to Brazilian opposition while reigning European Youth champion Flood lost to the best America has to offer at that age and weight.

Lightweight Meredith took the first round against Rafaela Silva Marques in bout 3 of the morning session and looked confident and assured. However, the Brazilian battled her way back into contention before eventually taking the fight.

Flood faced awkward and lively opposition in Oshea Amir Anderson and lost out in a very competitive fight.

Rebecca Collins, Nathan Ojo, Roy Farrelly and Lee McEvoy will be hoping for different outcomes when they fight later in the day.

In Bout 5 of Ring A’s afternoon session, 57kg Lee McEvoy steps back between the ropes – he contests against Azerbaijan’s Taji Taghizade.

In bout 3 of Ring B’s afternoon session, welterweight Rebecca Collins is in action – she faces Uzebekistan’s Sitora Bohodirova.

Featherweight Roy Farrelly aims for two wins in a row when he contests again on Friday – he is in action in bout 8 of Ring A’s evening session against Italy’s Gabriele Fabrizio.

And, in bout 10 of Ring B’s evening session, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo meets Armenia’s Aghvan Aleksanyan.

Ireland had one win, TJ King on Day 1, five on Day 2, Gavin Ryan, McEvoy, Farrelly, Rebecca Kavanagh and Laura Moran, one again on Day 3, Jim Donovan, and will be hoping for more today.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham