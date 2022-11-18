Six Irish boxers in World Youth Championship action today

No fewer than six Irish fighters will step through the ropes at the World Youth Championships in Spain today.

Day 4 sees three fighters make their tournament debuts while three will be back in La Nucia action for the second time this week.

Yasmin Meredith, Bobbi Flood, Rebecca Collins and Nathan ‘Orange Juice’ Ojo will make their debuts at the level, while Avona duo Roy Farrelly and Lee McEvoy fight for the second time in the tournament.

In Ring B’s morning session, lightweight Meredith takes on Brazil’s Rafaela Silva Marques in bout 3. In bout 7, light middle and European Youth gold medal winner Bobbi Flood meets America’s Oshea Amir Anderson in a tough opener.

In Bout 5 of Ring A’s afternoon session, 57kg Lee McEvoy steps back between the ropes – he contests against Azerbaijan’s Taji Taghizade.

In bout 3 of Ring B’s afternoon session, welterweight Rebecca Collins is in action – she faces Uzebekistan’s Sitora Bohodirova.

Featherweight Roy Farrelly aims for two wins in a row when he contests again on Friday – he is in action in bout 8 of Ring A’s evening session against Italy’s Gabriele Fabrizio.

And, in bout 10 of Ring B’s evening session, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo meets Armenia’s Aghvan Aleksanyan.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham