Six Irish boxers in World Youth Championship action today
No fewer than six Irish fighters will step through the ropes at the World Youth Championships in Spain today.
Day 4 sees three fighters make their tournament debuts while three will be back in La Nucia action for the second time this week.
Yasmin Meredith, Bobbi Flood, Rebecca Collins and Nathan ‘Orange Juice’ Ojo will make their debuts at the level, while Avona duo Roy Farrelly and Lee McEvoy fight for the second time in the tournament.
In Ring B’s morning session, lightweight Meredith takes on Brazil’s Rafaela Silva Marques in bout 3. In bout 7, light middle and European Youth gold medal winner Bobbi Flood meets America’s Oshea Amir Anderson in a tough opener.
In Bout 5 of Ring A’s afternoon session, 57kg Lee McEvoy steps back between the ropes – he contests against Azerbaijan’s Taji Taghizade.
In bout 3 of Ring B’s afternoon session, welterweight Rebecca Collins is in action – she faces Uzebekistan’s Sitora Bohodirova.
Featherweight Roy Farrelly aims for two wins in a row when he contests again on Friday – he is in action in bout 8 of Ring A’s evening session against Italy’s Gabriele Fabrizio.
And, in bout 10 of Ring B’s evening session, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo meets Armenia’s Aghvan Aleksanyan.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham