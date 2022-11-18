Murphy warns Gaynor the welcome won’t be warm

“Thanks for coming Liam, I’m going to pay you back with a brilliant performance!”

That’s the message Colm Murphy [5(1)-0] has for Liam Gaynor [9-1] ahead of their eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic title fight this weekend.

The champion is delighted the Tallaght fighter is making the trip to Belfast and helping him to top a tv bill – but by no means will he be rolling out the red carpet.

The welcome will be anything but warm for the ‘Kilnamangh Kid’ at the Girdwood Community Hub.

‘Posh Boy’ is ready for war and adamant he won’t loosen his grip on a title he won by beating Ruadhan Farrell on the Return of the Mick card in August.

“I fought really hard to earn a shot at the title and then win it so I’ll push every button to defend it,” the Mark Dunlop prospect told the Irish News.

Gaynor has spoken confidently about the fight and hasn’t been afraid to predict victory. However, the all-action output keen well supported Belfast lightweight is adamant the cards are stacked in his favour.

“I’m getting better training and better sparring and I’ve been more active than him since Covid. I’m younger and I’ve fought eight rounds before. I know he’s going to ask a lot of questions of me but that’s exactly the kind of challenge I want because I believe that the better the fighter, the better I box.”

Tá Dornálaíocht Beo ar ais @TG4TV



🥊 BUI Celtic Super Welterweight Title x2



📅 Dé Sathairn/Saturday

⏰ 19:30

🇮🇪 Colm Murphy v Liam Gaynor

Owen O'Neill v Owen Duffy



Undercard: Conor Quinn, Ruadhan Farrell & more.@MARKHDUNLOP | @irishboxingpic.twitter.com/gPL9LyR76z — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) November 17, 2022

Training under Dee Walsh at Gleann Gym, Murphy works alongside the likes of Conor Quinn, Owen O’Neill, Lee Reeves and Padraig McCrory, who he watched win the IBO light heavyweight title recently.

That win over Leon Bunn in Germany, by a fighter who previously held the super middleweight version of the title Murphy defends live on TG 4 on Saturday, has proved inspirational.

“I got to see what’s possible if you keep putting the work in and trust your team,” said Murphy.

“I train with Pody and it just showed me how far the training we do can get you and I really hope that, down the line, I can repeat some of the success he has had.”