VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – The John Duddy Fight of the Year

Joe O'Neill

We’re into the second half of categories and it’s time for the big ones.

This award is named after the Derry Destroyer John Duddy who was involved in many wars and Fight of the Years during his career.

We have chosen the following FIVE action-packed scraps from an incredible year in the ring.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker
War with a capital ‘W’ – not to mention a major acid test – the big-punching Belfast boy Crocker squeezed past the relentless Wolverhampton welter in June.

Stevie McKenna v Joe Laws
Carnage. Following a feisty build-up the pair tore into each other from the off. Both down in the first, McKenna was able to outlast the Englishman and score a third-round stoppage.

Kieran Molloy v Sergio Garcia
The Galway welter showed his heart in Rotherham, surviving a torrid sixth and battling through a firefight to remain unbeaten.

Ray Moylette v Reuquen Arce
A fighting farewell in fitting Moylette fashion. Down in the second, the Mayo man fought back down the stretch to claim a swansong win.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2
In New York, Katie Taylor showed us she could survive and outbox Amanda Serrano. In Texas, she proved she could outfight her.

Loading Poll…

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results being announced on Sunday January 5th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!

Joe O'Neill

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: joneill6@tcd.ie

