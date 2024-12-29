VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – The John Duddy Fight of the Year

We’re into the second half of categories and it’s time for the big ones.

This award is named after the Derry Destroyer John Duddy who was involved in many wars and Fight of the Years during his career.

We have chosen the following FIVE action-packed scraps from an incredible year in the ring.

Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker

War with a capital ‘W’ – not to mention a major acid test – the big-punching Belfast boy Crocker squeezed past the relentless Wolverhampton welter in June.

Stevie McKenna v Joe Laws

Carnage. Following a feisty build-up the pair tore into each other from the off. Both down in the first, McKenna was able to outlast the Englishman and score a third-round stoppage.

Kieran Molloy v Sergio Garcia

The Galway welter showed his heart in Rotherham, surviving a torrid sixth and battling through a firefight to remain unbeaten.

Ray Moylette v Reuquen Arce

A fighting farewell in fitting Moylette fashion. Down in the second, the Mayo man fought back down the stretch to claim a swansong win.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2

In New York, Katie Taylor showed us she could survive and outbox Amanda Serrano. In Texas, she proved she could outfight her.

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results being announced on Sunday January 5th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!