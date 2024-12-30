VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Kevin Sheehy Young Amateur of the Year
While the amateur side of the sport continues to fracture and divisions run deep, away from the boardrooms our young and talented stars continue to excel.
This award is named in honour of Kevin Sheehy, a young star himself. The dearly departed Limerick heavyweight looked set to have a long and successful career before he was taken from us.
In terms of a shortlist, there have been many medals won and countless huge performances from our underage stars but we can’t look past our EIGHT international gold medallists for the nominations.
Other categories:
Fight of the Year
Domestic Fight of the Year
Performance of the Year
KO of the Year
Pro Debut of the Year
Trainer of the Year
Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.
Dominick Barrett
The Galway light-middle beat all before him in Banja Luka in August to claim European schools gold.
John Donoghue
Having won World Junior gold in 2023, the Mullingar welterweight followed it up with another unbeaten year, dominating the European Juniors in Bosnia to top the podium again and take the Best Boxer crown.
Ruth Dossen
The Galway feather, younger sister of European senior champ Gabriel, added more gold at the European Schools Championships in Bosnia having coming agonisingly close at last year’s tournament.
Kyla Doyle
The Dublin welterweight destroyer, in her first year representing Ireland at major internationals, violently ripped through the entire field to claim European and World Youth gold. Maybe the most exciting Irish boxer to watch right now.
Edward Harty
The classy Portlaoise light welter boxed his way to European Junior gold in Sarajevo and looks to be a huge hope for the future.
Ava Henry
While it may have been something of a bittersweet year for the Dublin light-welter, the brilliant Henry did claim European Youth gold to add to her Junior gold and Schools silver as well as an Irish title win.
Siofra Lawless
World champion – again! The Wicklow light-welter, still a first-year Youth, stormed to gold in Montenegro, barely dropping a round, to add to her growing medal tally
Adam Olaniyan
European Youth gold, World Youth gold, Ireland’s first black world boxing champion, Ireland’s first super-heavyweight world champion, RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year nominee…. can anyone stop Adam Olaniyan?
Cast your votes below:
Voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results being announced on Sunday January 5th.
Best of luck to all the nominees!