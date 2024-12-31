VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

The future is bright.

Irish boxers are on the way up and there is plenty to get excited about moving into 2024.

The concept of ‘prospect’ is always hard to define so, for the purposes of this award, we have limited the nominations to boxers who have not yet fought for a title or in a ten-rounder.

This award is named after the late Eamonn Magee Jr, himself a great prospect taken from us too soon.

There are a number of honourable mentions such Cain Lewis, Glenn Byrne, Matthew Boreland, and Eoghan Lavin who all posted perfect 4-0 years but here are our FIVE rising stars for you to choose from.

Steven Cairns

The backflipping Cork lightweight secured a deal with Frank Warren, had a homecoming in Belfast, won again in London, and became the first ever man to stop Area champion Jamie Stewart.

Jason Harty

Returning after an extended period out, the Limerick middleweight went straight in with the exceedingly dangerous Bahadur Karami before dominating Quanderis Arnold from the away corner just two weeks later.

Paul Loonam

It’s been a perfect start for the Offaly bantam who has banked four six-rounders and looking extremely classy in the process.

Shauna O’Keeffe

The Tipperary lightweight is flying up through the ranks with three big stoppages over durable opposition in 2024 and will now move into title contention in Australia next week.

Joe Ward

Unfortunately, Big Joe is still to progress past eight rounders but looks more than ready to – obliterating the seemingly tough Derrick Webster at MSG and cruising past Dmytro Fedas in Dublin.

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results being announced on Sunday January 5th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!