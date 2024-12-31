VOTE: The 2024 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year

It’s time for the big one.

Our tenth and final category – Fighter of the Year.

Won last year by Katie Taylor, this award is named in honour of the legendary Rinty Monaghan, World flyweight champion from 1947 to 1949 in the era of eight weight classes.

There were a number of pboxers who just missed out, including the likes of Senan Kelly, Paddy Donovan and Conor Wallace but we had to narrow the list down somehow and we’ve picked our top FIVE performing pro boxers in 2024 for you to choose from.

Other categories:

Prospect of the Year

Young Amateur of the Year

Fight of the Year

Domestic Fight of the Year

Performance of the Year

KO of the Year

Pro Debut of the Year

Trainer of the Year

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Anto Cacace

2024 was the year that ‘The Apache’ showed the world what everyone in Belfast boxing already knew – he is an elite talent. The Andersonstown super-featherweight stunningly took the IBF belt off Joe Cordina before beating Irish bogeyman Josh Warrington.

Lewis Crocker

Following Fight and KO of the Year nominations, ‘The Croc’ is also up for Fighter of the Year following a headline appearance in Belfast and a notable win over Conah Walker.

Pierce O’Leary

Still so young and still cutting through the division at a quick pace, Dublin light welterweight O’Leary had two major wins in 2024 over Hovhannes Martirosyan and Darragh Foley as he moves into European title contention.

Katie Taylor

Is there anything she can’t do? The living legend went 2-0 up in her Amanda Serrano rivalry with a stunning win in Texas on one of the biggest cards of the millennium, remaining an undisputed champion in a second weight class.

Callum Walsh

He could be Irish boxing’s next star. Walsh scored three good wins in 2024, including a homecoming at the 3Arena in Dublin where he flattened Przemyslaw Runowski in two rounds.

Loading Poll…

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 4th, with results being announced on Sunday January 5th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!