How global brands fight counterfeiting – Parimatch’s view

India remains one of the largest countries in the world in terms of production and sales of counterfeit products.

Every year, large international brands such as Apple, Nike, HARMAN, Adidas, and Parimatch face numerous cases of counterfeiting that cause billions of dollars in losses and damage the reputation of companies.

The Indian counterfeit market covers a wide range of goods, from clothing and electronics to gambling and sports betting services. In particular, Parimatch, a bookmaker that is just preparing to enter the Indian market, has already encountered illegal resources that offer gambling services under the guise of its brand. This creates significant legal and financial difficulties for the company, which has to fight fraudulent websites and protect its intellectual property.

According to the Indian Chamber of Commerce, counterfeiting causes billions of dollars in losses to the country's economy. Other well-known brands are also affected by this problem. For example, HARMAN, the manufacturer of the JBL audio brand, launched an anti-counterfeiting campaign in March 2024.

Vikram Kher, vice president of lifestyle at HARMAN India, said the company is taking strict legal action against those involved in the sale of counterfeit products. HARMAN conducted the raid in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, and its investigation team confiscated 54 counterfeit JBL car speakers from car accessory stores in five stores in New Delhi.

One of the most impressive examples of the fight against counterfeiting is the case of Adidas. In 2024, a court in Delhi issued a ban on the use of the Adidas trademark by a store owner who sold counterfeit goods. This is a telling example of how international brands can actively protect their rights through lawsuits and cooperation with local authorities.

However, the problem of counterfeiting is not limited to India. International brands are fighting counterfeiting around the world. For example, in 2024, US border guards confiscated counterfeit goods that came from India, including fake items from Puma and Nike.

Today, companies believe that actively fighting counterfeiting in India is an important part of a brand protection strategy. This requires a comprehensive approach: monitoring the online space, engaging cybersecurity specialists, and filing lawsuits. This is the only way to minimize the damage from counterfeits and protect the company's reputation in the global market.