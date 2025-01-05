March- ing Back – Michael Conlan Shares New World Title Plan

Michael Conlan plans to March back to the ring this Spring and hopes to challenge for a world title before 2025 is done.

The Belfast fighter hasn’t been seen in competitive action since he suffered defeat to Jordan Gill in December of 2023.

Post that reverse there was much speculation as to whether one of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs would continue his pro career. The Belfast talent revealed his intentions to fight on when speaking to Irish-boxing.com last October and has now shared a new plan of action.

Speaking to Belfast Live, Ireland’s only male elite World Championship gold medal winner revealed he hopes to come back in March and plans two lower-key bouts before a potential third world title tilt later in the year.

“March time will be the first one back. Get back to the ring and get back to fighting again. It will be eight to 10 rounds.

“The plan is to have four fights in 2025. It might be three, but the plan is four. The first two fights will be stay-busy fights, and then the next two will be bigger and get me closer to a world title fight.

“Hopefully I will be fighting for a world title at the end of this year or at the start of the next. That is the ultimate goal.”

Conlan’s sabbatical has been over a year long and while there was radio silence surrounding his future for the best part of 2024, the switch-hitting natural talent made a decision to fight on long before he made it public.

“It wasn’t as long as probably what people thought. I just didn’t announce things quickly. I just got my head right and then went back to business.”

“I just wanted to keep this one low-key.”