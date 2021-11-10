Conlan eyes Jack Cullen and European title fight for ‘Inspirational’ McCrory

Jamie Conlan is trying to secure a European title fight for Padraig McCrory [12(6)-0].

The Conlan Boxing boss has already contacted Matchroom about making a fight between ‘The Hammer’ and Jack Cullen [20(9)-2(2)-1].

If Cullen, whom Irish fight fans will recall from his Last Man Standing appearance, defeats German Emre Cukur in Manchester next month he will become European super-middleweight champion, which would make any proposed McCory vs Cullen meeting a massive Continental clash.

The Bolton native would first have to win the strap and then agree to the fight but Conlan Boxing are keen on it – and have already planted a seed with Matchroom.

“I text Frank Smith [of Matchroom] before we did this fight about Poddy McCrory versus Jack Cullen,” Jamie Conlan told IFL TV after McCrory’s stoppage win over Celso Neves, which saw the Belfast favourite retain his WBC International Silver title at the Ulster Hall on Friday.

“I think that has fireworks written all over it. I would love that fight. But Poddy McCrory is high-risk low reward so we might have to build here to tempt fighters here for that kind of fight.”

I only done this because i heard @Irishboxingcom is having an awards night!! I like being in the KO of the category pic.twitter.com/bi3xY5Rd4t — padraig mc crory (@padraigmc1988) November 7, 2021

It’s by no means a done deal but it does show the type of fight Conlan Boxing are targeting for ‘The Hammer’. Being linked with a European title challenger, that was recently deemed a valid foe for world title challenger Jason Quigley, also shows how far the Belfast fighter has come and highlights a journey, which Conlan believes is inspirational.

“Poddy started way down the ladder selling tickets on small hall cards and dinner shows then to the Devenish and he started to build. From there he took 50-50 fights or 60-40 fights against him and he kept winning and getting better and better. Young people coming through who haven’t done it at Elite level in the amateurs, he should be who they look to for the route and the path to follow.”

Head of the new promotional outfit also revealed he has headline plans for the 33-year-old regardless of Cullen and his moves.

“I will look for him now to headline. He has the crowd, he has the style and we can make big fights for him here.”