World Title hopeful Kurt Walker promises ‘great nights’

Kurt Walker is eyeing world title success after officially making the move into professional boxing today..

The Lisburn fighter was today revealed as Conlan Boxing’s first signing and will now set about trying to emulate high-level amateur success in the paid ranks.

The 26-year-old featherweight has signed a “multi-fight promotional contract” with promotion company Top Rank and a managerial deal with Conlan Boxing, with a debut professional fight to be confirmed in the near future.

Walker has been a consistent presence on the amateur podium after taking the reigns as Ireland number 1 boxer in the 56kg division from his now manager Michael Conlan in 2016, winning a medal in the 2017 Europeans, silver at the Commonwealth Games, and Gold Medals in both the EU and European Championships in 2018/2019.

The Canal BC fighter now wants professional trinkets and believes Bob Arum and the Conlan brothers Jamie and Michael are best equipped to help him live his pro dreams.

“I’m delighted to have turned pro with Conlan Boxing,” said Walker.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to become a professional world champion and this is the first step on that ladder to achieving that,” he added before tipping his hat to all those who had helped him in the amateur game.

“I want to thank everyone at Canal ABC in Lisburn for all their help throughout my career without them this wouldn’t be possible, also to everyone in the High Performance unit again without their help none of this would be possible. I’ve had some amazing years on the Irish teams but now I’m very excited to make the move into the pro game. Delighted I will be able to give my fans some great nights both at home and abroad.”

Speaking with regard to teaming up with Top Rank Walker said: “Signing with Top Rank, the best promoter in the game, is a dream come true. This will help me achieve my goal of becoming a world champion.

“Seeing how Top Rank builds their fighters into superstars was something that appealed to me. I also want to thank Michael and Jamie Conlan for making this a possibility, and alongside Top Rank, I have the utmost confidence that my team will guide me in the right direction.”